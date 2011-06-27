Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,088
|$46,261
|$52,756
|Clean
|$38,857
|$44,861
|$51,081
|Average
|$36,394
|$42,062
|$47,730
|Rough
|$33,932
|$39,263
|$44,380
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,126
|$39,621
|$43,387
|Clean
|$35,016
|$38,422
|$42,009
|Average
|$32,797
|$36,025
|$39,254
|Rough
|$30,578
|$33,628
|$36,498
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,441
|$71,094
|$75,224
|Clean
|$65,370
|$68,943
|$72,835
|Average
|$61,228
|$64,642
|$68,057
|Rough
|$57,085
|$60,341
|$63,280
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$86,290
|$92,043
|$98,415
|Clean
|$83,640
|$89,258
|$95,290
|Average
|$78,340
|$83,690
|$89,040
|Rough
|$73,039
|$78,121
|$82,789