Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$114,561
|$116,609
|$119,450
|Clean
|$112,649
|$114,695
|$117,420
|Average
|$108,826
|$110,867
|$113,361
|Rough
|$105,003
|$107,038
|$109,302
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,238
|$67,258
|$69,922
|Clean
|$64,150
|$66,154
|$68,734
|Average
|$61,973
|$63,945
|$66,357
|Rough
|$59,796
|$61,737
|$63,981
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$70,770
|$77,169
|$85,220
|Clean
|$69,589
|$75,902
|$83,772
|Average
|$67,227
|$73,369
|$80,876
|Rough
|$64,865
|$70,836
|$77,980