Estimated values
2000 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,643
|$2,340
|$2,724
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,067
|$2,406
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,522
|$1,771
|Rough
|$668
|$976
|$1,136
Estimated values
2000 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,030
|$2,283
|Clean
|$1,388
|$1,793
|$2,017
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,320
|$1,484
|Rough
|$641
|$847
|$952
Estimated values
2000 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,159
|$2,466
|Clean
|$1,415
|$1,908
|$2,179
|Average
|$1,034
|$1,404
|$1,604
|Rough
|$653
|$901
|$1,029
Estimated values
2000 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,803
|$2,517
|$2,912
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,224
|$2,572
|Average
|$1,161
|$1,637
|$1,893
|Rough
|$734
|$1,050
|$1,215
Estimated values
2000 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,693
|$2,421
|$2,823
|Clean
|$1,492
|$2,139
|$2,494
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,575
|$1,836
|Rough
|$689
|$1,010
|$1,178