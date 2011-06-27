Estimated values
2002 Mercury Mountaineer 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,914
|$2,729
|$3,146
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,465
|$2,847
|Average
|$1,361
|$1,937
|$2,248
|Rough
|$992
|$1,410
|$1,650
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Mountaineer AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,815
|$2,534
|$2,901
|Clean
|$1,640
|$2,289
|$2,625
|Average
|$1,291
|$1,799
|$2,074
|Rough
|$941
|$1,309
|$1,522