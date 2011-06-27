Used 1999 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews
Everything I expected it to be
Owned for over 6 years and drive over 100K miles (163K total). Have only brought it in 3x for minor issues (a/c control, brake noise and steering lock failure). All other maintenance and repairs were done myself or by a friend. Have upgraded suspension components (shocks/struts, lowered springs, sway bars, bushings) resulting in a firmer but way better handling vehicle. My brother has a stock M3 sedan and they feel like very different cars now. Power is adequate. People want more, but this car was not designed for straightline speed - no BMW ever has been. Can push the car to its limits without much drama. Plan to keep several more years and surpass 200K miles. Fantastic car.
Fun to drive
The 1999 BMW M3 Convertible is a fun car to drive. The engine is peppy and the handling is awesome. Driving through winding roads is a blast because the car practically hugs the road. Acceleration is great due to the smooth revving V6 engine. The interior is nice but luggage room is very tight.
M3 Convertible - Be one with your car...
This car fits like a glove. I have owned Mercedes, Acuras, and a Porsche. This car, above all the rest, gave me the greatest sense of unity between a man and his car. That may sound very weird, but if you drove one you would know what I mean. I feel a sense of control over every aspect of driving. I first test drove the E36 325, and had a similar sense, but with the "M" engine you get the control and the incredible power. If you ever get a chance to drive the M3, take it and see what I mean. Just be prepared to miss it when it's over.
The ultimate driving machine!
The M3 convertable is an extraordinary car. It handels incredibally and has a beautifuly finished interior. BMW did not cut any curves when designing and making this car. This is not a light weight sports car. It sits powerfully on the road. Long distance/highway trips are a dream in this car. I have been amazed at how well it handels in the rain. The leather finishes are true quality. I have owned this car for 3 years and absolutely love it.
1999 BMW M3
Bought my '99 M3 Convertible 5 years ago (w/25k mi) and still in love; went thru Camaro, Mustang, Vette, Jag then decade w/3 Porsches. Yes the German rides all demand high maint. costs but "Ultimate Driving Machine" is correct for this M3. Nothing is more agile thru turns, it's extremely fast off the line and 2-lane road passing is effortless with breathtaking torque and speed available from 55-90 in a nanosecond. The braking capability is far more pure & sure than any other car I've owned. Top up driving is as quiet as a coupe, and unlike many convertibles, top down is a total joy, not punishing. 2 adults can be comfortable in the backseat for an hour or more. Best all around!
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 1999 BMW M3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3