Used 1999 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
- 42,044 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$43,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
1999 BMW M3 TURBO COUPE OVER 700 HP!!! ONLY TWO ENTHUSIEST OWNERS!! JUST 42K MILES!! FULLY BUILT MOTOR!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! RECEIPTS AND BUILD PHOTOS INCLUDED!! COATED IN THE SUPER RARE TECHNO VIOLET EXTERIOR PAINT OVER LIGHT GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR!! IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! DOVE VADER SEATS!! INSANE M SERIES CSL STUDDED RIMS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SUPERSPORT TIRES!! BUILD INCLUDES: ENGINE MAXIMUM PSI SHORTBLOCK REFRESH BY CES MOTORSPORT/PROLINE (LESS THAN 300 MILES ON REFRESH) PAUTER RODS CP PISTONS CES CUSTOM E36 GIRDLE VAC COATED MAIN BEARINGS UNDERSIZED .25MM VAC COATED ROD BEARINGS VAC OIL PAN BAFFLE UPGRADE ARP MAIN STUD KIT - CUSTOM EXTENDED LENGTH FOR GIRDLE UPGRADED SUPERTECH VALVETRAIN PARTS COMPLETE KIT CES EXTREME PORTING AT CYLINDER HEAD COMPETITION VALVE JOB AND CYLINDER HEAD BOWL BLEND VAC TURBO CAMS GARRETT GT40R TURBO CES 12x24x3 FMIC STEEDSPEED MANIFOLD HKS BOV EBOOST CONTROLLER CRAWFORD OIL SEPARATOR CUSTOM 3.5 EXHAUST TRANSMISSION EURO 6-SPEED TRANSMISSION UUC TWIN DISC CLUTCH - 1000 HP CAPABLE RALLYROAD EXTREME DUTY TRANSMISSION MOUNT SUSPENSION & BRAKES H&R COILOVERS TURNER REAR CHAMBER ARM ACTIVE AUTOWORKS REAR TOE BUSHINGS TURNER SWAY BARS REAR SUBFRAME REINFORCEMENT FRONT AND REAR SHOCK TOWER BRACE STOPTECH 15 FRONT CROSS DRILLED ROTORS MORE VMR V710 CSL REPLICAS RACELOGIC TRACTION CONTROL GREEDY TURBO TIMER DYNO TUNED ON 100 OCTANE BY NICK G @ CES AM/FM RADIO!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SUNROOF!! MULTI INFO DISPLAY!! AMAZING SOUNDING HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM!!!! TRIP COMPUTER!! CLIMATE CONTROL!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS TECHNO VIOLET EXTERIOR PAINT - M SERIES CSL STUDDED RIMS - MICHELIN TIRES LIGHT GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR - BOOST GAUGES - OIL GAUGES - LEATHER DOVE VADER SEATS NEVER SMOKED IN FULLY DETAILED AND SERVICED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE IS FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD!! UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! - - Leather Interior Surface - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M3 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBG9337XEY83292
Stock: CM2984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2016
- 65,594 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,918
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
If you love to drive then you'll love this car! It offers you an excellent driving experience from the time you fire the silky smooth in-line 6. Everything from acceleration, to handling, to ride, to braking is exceptional when it comes to this car. Even the driving position is superior - with 6 way adjustable seats it's easy for anyone to be comfortable. The interior is excellent, better than Volvo, VW, Audi, and Saab, without a doubt. This car grabs attention and demands respect on the road. It may not be a vette, but it will hang with the big boys on the highway. You'll get great gas mileage (20 city - 28+ highway) for a 6 cylinder! You can easily do routine maintenance yourself - brakes, oil changes, etc... Lots of aftermarket items available if you want to play around with it. Inside, you're going to love the stereo system and the control/information center console is great ( gives mpg, ext. temp, miles till empty, mile countdown for trips, tells you if something is wrong or gives any "check" codes, and much more ). Our BMW is is a grown up car with style. That styling will last forever. That's why BMW is "The Ultimate Driving Machine." Print this out and come see us today before someone else is driving it home! Thanks for looking!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M3 .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBK0330XEC41882
Stock: C41882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,831 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,999
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
STOCK #LMC835 WHO CHECK OUT OUR NEW ADDITION OF VERY UNIQUE HARD TO FIND 2DR COUPE CONVERTIBLE MANUAL BMW M3 AVAILABLE FOR SALE, CAR HAS BEAUTIFUL SILVER EXTERIOR, CLEAN INTERIOR, FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION VERY SMOOTH ENGINE, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, ALLOY WHEEL. SOFT TOP IS IN GOOD SHAPE, GOOD TIRES, MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE IT IS GONE, LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate vehicle which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE EACH vehicle COMES WITH 3-MONTH LIMITED warranty AT LISTED PRICE. DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.Unit 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M3 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBK9337XEC43634
Stock: LMC835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,114 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Hoover Southtown - Hoover / Alabama
We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive. WE OFFER QUALITY VEHICLES. We offer financing for all credit situations. We also offer Carfax Reports. We can assist in Export and Domestic Shipping . We will take Anything with a motor in trade. 205-822-3996
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M3 .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBK0338XEC40155
Stock: C40155CON
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1998 BMW M3115,775 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,200
Garber Chevrolet - Highland / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 2D Convertible, 3.2L I6, Black SoftTop, harman/kardon® Sound System w/CD, M Contour II Cast Alloy Wheels. Here at Garber Chevrolet Highland we price our Pre-Owned Vehicles with Market Based Pricing. This means you the buyer get real time pricing based on what you should pay for a pre-owned vehicle not what a dealer Asks for a vehicle. No fighting for a good price here. Upfront and Transparent Pricing is our promise to you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 BMW M3 .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBK033XWEC39300
Stock: 21C39300P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1998 BMW M379,240 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$24,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
1998 BMW DINAN M3---Alpine White w/ Black Vaders---Dinan Supercharger, Intake, Throttle Body, Clutch, Flywheel and Software---Heated Front Seats---Harman Kardon Sound---Call or Come by Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 BMW M3 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBG9321WEY78479
Stock: 2866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-16-2016
- 25,731 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$49,000
Silver Star Motors - Long Island City / New York
NO HIDDEN FEES, NO DEALER SETUP FEES, UNLIKE OUR COMPETITION OUR PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! SUPER CLEAN - LIKE NEW - MUST SEE!!!.Odometer is 86780 miles below market average! LOW, NO-HAGGLE PRICES, OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE. Get a fair price up front without spending hours negotiating for it. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW M3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBL934X2JR16757
Stock: JR16757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-09-2019
- 125,638 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This 2002 BMW M3 has astonishing performance, prodigious thrust, and is truly a bargain compared to its competition. This sharp convertible comes equipped with fog lights, rear defrost, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, cassette player, CD player, air conditioning, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, heated seats, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, vehicle anti-theft, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, automatic on floor, floormats, steering wheel audio controls, steering wheel cruise controls, and power steering. Stop in today to drive your next new car and to speak to one of our sales professionals! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93402EX23797
Stock: 13739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 99,847 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,990
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93432EX24569
Stock: ADX24569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,186 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$16,999
Honda of Serramonte - Colma / California
Low miles! NEW rear tires1 This 03 BMW M3 is equipped with: rider track aluminum trailing-link rear suspension assembly, Vehicle key memory, Variable engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering, Traction control w/Dynamic Stability Control/M-Variable Differential Lock, Titan shadow interior trim, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel column, Side-impact interlocking door anchoring system, Service interval indicator, Rollover protection system. This BMW 3 Series has a dependable Gas 6-Cyl 3.2/195 engine powering this Manual transmission. This BMW 3 Series M3 Has Everything You Want Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rain-sensing winshield wipers w/automatic headlight control, Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down, Pwr trunk release, Pwr leather front bucket seats w/adjustable thigh support, 3-position driver seat memory easy-entry feature, Prewired for CD changer cellular phone, M-oval design fog lights, M-design instrument cluster w/aluminum finish-ringed dials, gray backgrounds w/red needles, M-calibration suspension-inc: stiffened dampers/springs, front/rear stabilizer modified rear axle, M3 badged doorsills, M 3-spoke leather-wrapped sport steering wheel w/cruise/audio controls M-color stitching, Keyless entry system-inc: multi-function remote control, trunk release, Instruments-inc: oil temperature gauge, variable warning segment on tachometer, High-performanced tuned anti-lock braking system w/Dynamic Brake Control, Heated windshield washer jets, Heated door locks, Glove box w/rechargeable take-out flashlight, Gas pressurized front struts rear shock absorbers, Fully lined automatic pwr soft top w/rear glass window. Visit Us Today You've earned this- stop by Honda of Serramonte located at 485 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93443PK01759
Stock: M3PK01759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 95,295 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$13,400
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Meet our 2003 BMW M3 Convertible shown off in Steel Gray Metallic! This work of art is powered by a massaged 3.2 Liter 6 Cylinder that offers 333hp on demand while paired with a SMG gearbox that helps this M3 sprint to highway speeds when needed. This Rear Wheel Drive combination offers near 23mpg and its unique aluminum hood has a subtle power dome and sweet flared wheel openings to accommodate the wide grippy tires. Add in the M3's unique suspension with Dynamic Stability Control system and race-inspired chassis, then pick your road and tame it yourself with the top up or down! Inside our M3, you'll enjoy heated front leather seats. Look around, take in the driver information with clean crisp gauges and an interior that really appears that it was hand-built just for you. Crank up the tunes and enjoy the premium tunes while others watch you pass by with class and style. If this is a BMW upgrade for you then congratulations but if this is your first, prepare for onlookers gazing your way. BMW M-Series is not just a car, it's a way of life! Our BMW M3 is a grown-up car with style and safety. Take comfort in the smooth handling of the Traction Control, ABS, and Electronic Stability Control. Your safety is a top priority for us and that's why BMW is The Ultimate Driving Machine. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93493PK01708
Stock: LG10314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2019
- 78,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$25,900
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Take your excitement to new levels with our Accident Free 2003 BMW M3 Convertible on display in Laguna Seca Blue! Powered by a 3.2 Liter 6 Cylinder that generates 333hp while paired with a fun to drive 6 Speed Manual transmission for superior passing power. Everything from acceleration to handling, ride, and braking is exceptional when it comes to this Rear Wheel Drive convertible that still gets nearly 21mpg on the highway. Check out those sharp wheels and smooth black top.The interior of our M3 Convertible is excellent, it grabs attention, and demands respect on the road and it will hang with the big boys on the highway. Inside, you're going to love the upgraded Pioneer touchscreen sound system and the nice variety of luxury features on board! Sink into the comfortable heated leather seats, Drop the Top and enjoy the sun! They say that some cars can change your life and this is one of those cars. People look at you a little different and this confidence carries over to your daily smile.Our BMW M3 is a grown up car with style and safety. Take comfort in the smooth handling of the Traction Control, ABS, and Electronic Stability control. Your safety is a top priority for us and that's why BMW is The Ultimate Driving Machine. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93483PK01019
Stock: C1203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 93,000 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
CARS4U - Escondido / California
2003 M3 with 93000 miles, new tires, battery, oil change
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBL93433JR23423
Stock: 5008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,980 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93433PK02093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,553 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,539$5,457 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Leather Seats Metallic Paint Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2004 BMW 3 Series. This 2004 BMW 3 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Let a little sunshine in. Just drop the top of this BMW 3 Series convertible and go. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. The 3 Series M3 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 85,553mi put on this BMW. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 3 Series M3 is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93474PK07170
Stock: 4PK07170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 147,275 miles3 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,500
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Recent Arrival!Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Bluetooth, Leather / Leatherette, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Convertible Top, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Automatic temperature control, Convertible roof lining, Head restraints memory, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Seatbelt memory, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.2004 BMW M33.2L I6 SMPI DOHC 2D ConvertibleWhite6-Speed Semi-Automatic SMG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93424PK06699
Stock: AB2794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 191,403 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,989
VIP Auto Enterprise - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBL93494PN56378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2005 BMW M384,667 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,950
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2005 bmw m3 with leather!!seats!!!drive great!!! AM/FM/CD PLAYER !!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93425PK09202
Stock: A190722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
