Used 1999 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

214 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 214 listings
  • 1999 BMW M3
    used

    1999 BMW M3

    42,044 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,997

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M3
    used

    1999 BMW M3

    65,594 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,918

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M3
    used

    1999 BMW M3

    106,831 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,999

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M3
    used

    1999 BMW M3

    211,114 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 1998 BMW M3
    used

    1998 BMW M3

    115,775 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,200

    Details
  • 1998 BMW M3
    used

    1998 BMW M3

    79,240 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2002 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2002 BMW M3

    25,731 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,000

    Details
  • 2002 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2002 BMW M3

    125,638 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2002 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2002 BMW M3

    99,847 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2003 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2003 BMW M3

    62,186 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2003 BMW M3
    used

    2003 BMW M3

    95,295 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,400

    Details
  • 2003 BMW M3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 BMW M3

    78,600 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2003 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2003 BMW M3

    93,000 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2003 BMW M3

    93,980 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2004 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW M3

    85,553 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,539

    $5,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2004 BMW M3

    147,275 miles
    3 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2004 BMW M3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 BMW M3

    191,403 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,989

    Details
  • 2005 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW M3

    84,667 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,950

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW M3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 214 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3
  4. Used 1999 BMW M3

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M3

Read recent reviews for the BMW M3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.834 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (3%)
Everything I expected it to be
Curtis,04/27/2009
Owned for over 6 years and drive over 100K miles (163K total). Have only brought it in 3x for minor issues (a/c control, brake noise and steering lock failure). All other maintenance and repairs were done myself or by a friend. Have upgraded suspension components (shocks/struts, lowered springs, sway bars, bushings) resulting in a firmer but way better handling vehicle. My brother has a stock M3 sedan and they feel like very different cars now. Power is adequate. People want more, but this car was not designed for straightline speed - no BMW ever has been. Can push the car to its limits without much drama. Plan to keep several more years and surpass 200K miles. Fantastic car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
M3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW M3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings