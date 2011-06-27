Estimated values
1999 BMW M3 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,301
|$11,130
|$13,221
|Clean
|$6,489
|$9,918
|$11,785
|Average
|$4,866
|$7,495
|$8,912
|Rough
|$3,243
|$5,073
|$6,039
Estimated values
1999 BMW M3 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,089
|$11,620
|$13,555
|Clean
|$7,190
|$10,356
|$12,082
|Average
|$5,392
|$7,826
|$9,137
|Rough
|$3,593
|$5,296
|$6,192