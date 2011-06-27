Used 1997 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

1997 BMW M3 SEDAN john , 06/21/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful 1st new car I ever bought & still own 12 years later, tracked it when under warranty, only issues was brake rotors & too much restriction in power steering boost. STOCK SUSPENSION WAS SHOT AFTER 50,000 MILES, went to turner ms bilstein sport/h&r sport springs. Never looked back. Re-did rear this year. Under bilstein warrenty. Issues were blown head gasket @105,000 miles, rebuilt rear axles@ 115,000 & VANOS @ 95,000& lower control arms @ 90,000 all par for the course, mobile one only in engine, trans, rear & power steering 25 mpg. Report Abuse

FUN CAR but better be a DIY past 120K Kelli , 08/26/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have put SEVERAL thousand dollars into repairs into this car over the last months. If you can't do the work yourself expect to sink lots of bucks into it! Report Abuse

This is the car for you!!! Bimmerboim3 , 09/11/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After being the laughing stock of my high school football teammates with a 1991 bright teal Acura Integra, I decided that it was time to upgrade to a BMW. I have always liked BMWs, but I didn't think that I could afford the repairs, but I was completely misinformed. With a total of 171k miles, I couldn't be any happier with my M3. After 4 years of ownership, my repairs pair bills have been half the price of my girlfriend's Nissan 200sx, which she has had for 2 years. If you are looking for a true sports car with the body of a tank and reliability of a Honda, this is the car for you!!!!! Report Abuse

I love this car Dennis , 09/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a car that was built to be driven. Plenty of power and great handling makes this a very fun car to drive. For the most part it is very predictable and feedback provides plenty of warning when pushing the limits on corners. Report Abuse