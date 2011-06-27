  1. Home
Used 1997 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

5(88%)4(12%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
26 reviews
1997 BMW M3 SEDAN

john, 06/21/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

1st new car I ever bought & still own 12 years later, tracked it when under warranty, only issues was brake rotors & too much restriction in power steering boost. STOCK SUSPENSION WAS SHOT AFTER 50,000 MILES, went to turner ms bilstein sport/h&r sport springs. Never looked back. Re-did rear this year. Under bilstein warrenty. Issues were blown head gasket @105,000 miles, rebuilt rear axles@ 115,000 & VANOS @ 95,000& lower control arms @ 90,000 all par for the course, mobile one only in engine, trans, rear & power steering 25 mpg.

FUN CAR but better be a DIY past 120K

Kelli, 08/26/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have put SEVERAL thousand dollars into repairs into this car over the last months. If you can't do the work yourself expect to sink lots of bucks into it!

This is the car for you!!!

Bimmerboim3, 09/11/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

After being the laughing stock of my high school football teammates with a 1991 bright teal Acura Integra, I decided that it was time to upgrade to a BMW. I have always liked BMWs, but I didn't think that I could afford the repairs, but I was completely misinformed. With a total of 171k miles, I couldn't be any happier with my M3. After 4 years of ownership, my repairs pair bills have been half the price of my girlfriend's Nissan 200sx, which she has had for 2 years. If you are looking for a true sports car with the body of a tank and reliability of a Honda, this is the car for you!!!!!

I love this car

Dennis, 09/20/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a car that was built to be driven. Plenty of power and great handling makes this a very fun car to drive. For the most part it is very predictable and feedback provides plenty of warning when pushing the limits on corners.

The King of the Crop

jsh139, 02/28/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I have ever owned, bar none. You can't buy an all around better mix of performance, luxury, and style for less than $50,000. Pre-owned values have really started to come down on the E36 M3 (95-99). Pick one up today before they are all gone!

