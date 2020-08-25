Used 1991 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

1999 BMW M3 TURBO COUPE OVER 700 HP!!! ONLY TWO ENTHUSIEST OWNERS!! JUST 42K MILES!! FULLY BUILT MOTOR!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! RECEIPTS AND BUILD PHOTOS INCLUDED!! COATED IN THE SUPER RARE TECHNO VIOLET EXTERIOR PAINT OVER LIGHT GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR!! IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! DOVE VADER SEATS!! INSANE M SERIES CSL STUDDED RIMS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SUPERSPORT TIRES!! BUILD INCLUDES: ENGINE MAXIMUM PSI SHORTBLOCK REFRESH BY CES MOTORSPORT/PROLINE (LESS THAN 300 MILES ON REFRESH) PAUTER RODS CP PISTONS CES CUSTOM E36 GIRDLE VAC COATED MAIN BEARINGS UNDERSIZED .25MM VAC COATED ROD BEARINGS VAC OIL PAN BAFFLE UPGRADE ARP MAIN STUD KIT - CUSTOM EXTENDED LENGTH FOR GIRDLE UPGRADED SUPERTECH VALVETRAIN PARTS COMPLETE KIT CES EXTREME PORTING AT CYLINDER HEAD COMPETITION VALVE JOB AND CYLINDER HEAD BOWL BLEND VAC TURBO CAMS GARRETT GT40R TURBO CES 12x24x3 FMIC STEEDSPEED MANIFOLD HKS BOV EBOOST CONTROLLER CRAWFORD OIL SEPARATOR CUSTOM 3.5 EXHAUST TRANSMISSION EURO 6-SPEED TRANSMISSION UUC TWIN DISC CLUTCH - 1000 HP CAPABLE RALLYROAD EXTREME DUTY TRANSMISSION MOUNT SUSPENSION & BRAKES H&R COILOVERS TURNER REAR CHAMBER ARM ACTIVE AUTOWORKS REAR TOE BUSHINGS TURNER SWAY BARS REAR SUBFRAME REINFORCEMENT FRONT AND REAR SHOCK TOWER BRACE STOPTECH 15 FRONT CROSS DRILLED ROTORS MORE VMR V710 CSL REPLICAS RACELOGIC TRACTION CONTROL GREEDY TURBO TIMER DYNO TUNED ON 100 OCTANE BY NICK G @ CES AM/FM RADIO!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SUNROOF!! MULTI INFO DISPLAY!! AMAZING SOUNDING HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM!!!! TRIP COMPUTER!! CLIMATE CONTROL!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS TECHNO VIOLET EXTERIOR PAINT - M SERIES CSL STUDDED RIMS - MICHELIN TIRES LIGHT GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR - BOOST GAUGES - OIL GAUGES - LEATHER DOVE VADER SEATS NEVER SMOKED IN

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 BMW M3 .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSBG9337XEY83292

Stock: CM2984

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-05-2016