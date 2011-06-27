Used 2009 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

R Felts , 10/07/2018 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)

Now have 88k miles, bought at 58k (see previous review). Over the last 3 1/2 years this car has had about 10k in repairs. Fortunately I had an extended warranty that covered everything -- a couple of major oil leaks (3700) , satellite radio receiver (1700) and 3 more leaks (oil block, turbo housing and radiator - 4700). Supposedly everything has been fixed! The car is now over 9 years old, still drives well. It looks almost new, styling still looks current, and paint and interior are holding up remarkably. I keep it waxed & have done my own leather treatment twice. I also updated the nav software. As for the much posted oil and battery problems, I've had none. Burns no oil and I keep the battery charged occasionally with a Battery Tender. Battery is about5 years old now. This car has the dynamic sway control and 4 wheel steering, and when I test drove some newer 7 series and 5 series models, they did not handle near as well as this old 750, so I'll be keeping it. Hopefully nothing else will require repair, but whatever, it's better than 100k for a new one. This early model 2009 had air shocks in the rear, and IMO they are not as good as regular adaptive ride shocks. Sometimes they give a rather bumpy ride, but it could also be the sorry run-flat tires (Goodyear Excellence). Now car is over 10 years old, with about 85k miles (Previous mileage above was incorrect). Since my last entry, my extended warranty expired and I had to do $3500 worth of repair work at my expense. This included a new radiator, new hoses and a couple of preventative things that I don't recall. I've been operating on the principle that unless the cost of repair work is absolutely prohibitive, I'll continue to have repair work done and keep the car. As I said before, I've driven a couple of the newer ones and don't believe they drive as well as my car does. One correction to my comments above — the car does not have air shocks — but it does not have adaptive shocks either, so I'm guessing they're just regular dynamic dampers. I've kept the car because buying a new lesser car, Like a Honda or a Camry, would be a severe step down in my opinion. I've come close to trading on a 2016 BMW 750 a couple of times, primarily for more horsepower, but the money the dealership wanted for them was frankly out of my price range— plus as you may know, a certified BMWs have some pretty important things that are not covered, and a BMW extended warranty cost a lot of money. This car still burns no oil, cruises as fast as I want to go without breaking a sweat, has an interior that is pretty much new looking, has a great paint job because it's been garaged, and is so smooth-running, it's really hard to believe it's a V-8. One of these days I suppose it'll break and cost a lot of money for repairs. At that point I'll probably part it out and say goodbye to one of the best cars I've ever owned..