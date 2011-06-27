Used 2005 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

BMW 745 is an amazing car! Jim , 08/26/2007 745i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I just purchased a 2005 BMW 745 and I am very pleased. It replaces a Mercedes S430. The exterior design is gorgeous in my opinon, the interior has some of the Rolls beauty that BMW makes but misses the mark of equisite that I think the new S class has. I like the husky roomy bold look of the 745, and because I am a tall man, it is much more comfortable to drive than the benz. The seats are the best of any luxury car if you get the comfort seats with heated/cooled seats with 20 way adjustments & massager.You can even adjust the side bolsters in & out to fit your sides & adjust the lumbar up & down as well as inflate more or less! Drives like a BMW! New blue tooth module allows for new cells! Report Abuse

3 years with no problems IA , 10/24/2007 10 of 12 people found this review helpful My 3-year lease on this car is about to end and I am a very happy customer. This is a great car and I am still extremely happy with it. For all the time the car has been flawless. So far I only took it to the dealership for scheduled service and once to fix a flat tire. Style, performance, comfort, fun to drive... all exceeded my expectations. Everyone who can afford this car should own it at least once! Report Abuse

2004 bmw 745 i Egon , 10/23/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just love that car 26000 miles and I have had no problems . Report Abuse

What are they talking about bimmerman375 , 10/01/2005 4 of 5 people found this review helpful After driving this car for the last few weeks, I can't imagine what troubles critics initally had with it. First and foremost, this machine drives beautifully; though it is large, the steering is incredibly light, especially at parking lot speeds. It has great interior and exterior designs and the comfort features (for example, ventilated seats and automatic closing trunk) are, though unnecessary, quite amazing. Idrive is also not very complicated - after 3 hours or so, I was able to master most features. Additionally, BMW still gives you the option of controlling most things (like the radio) from dedicated buttons on the wheel or center stack. This is a great car, indeed. Report Abuse