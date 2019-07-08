Used 1991 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 121,043 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,750,000
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 1996 BMW 7 Series 4dr Tupac Shakur features a 5.4L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Leather Interior Surface, This is the actual car that Tupac Shakur was shot while riding in after a Fight at the MGM in Las Vegas. It was driven by Suge Knight and originally leased by Death Row Records. This is the first time this car has ever been up for sale or on display. - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 BMW 7 Series 750iL.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGK2324TDH67073
Stock: C7073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2017
- 125,555 milesSalvage title, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Salvage Title
Salvage Vehicle: Yes
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGK2326VDH67935
Stock: 7227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,012 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Serra Chevrolet - Birmingham / Alabama
Gray 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 ***BACK UP CAMERA***, Gray Leather, Front dual zone A/C, Front Premium Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats. **Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $12,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify.** To qualify for Trade Assist, your trade must be 2013 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Trade assistance of $1000 is included in the conditional Serra Deal. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated. See dealer for details.' $1,000 - Trade Assist - To qualify must be 2013 or newer with less than 100,000 miles at the time of sale. Must be in operating condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGH8340YDP08657
Stock: PZ02571AZ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- 46,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2000 BMW 740iL---Aspen Silver Metallic w/ Gray Leather---Automatic Transmission---46k Original Miles---Cold Weather Package---Adaptive Ride Package---Power Glass Sunroof---These amazing e38 7 series are getting hard to come by especially in original condition with low miles---Call or come by today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGH8343YDP16297
Stock: 3023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2019
- 3,854 milesGreat Deal
$58,999$17,071 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T2C09LCD98003
Stock: O308937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 4,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$57,995$16,246 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Silver 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Black Leather.22/29 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Hertz Car Sales, buying a car made better! Our Hertz Certified vehicles come with a 12Mo/12K mile LTD warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions and trade ins are welcome.Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/las-vegas or call us at 702-505-9752.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T2C01LCD52049
Stock: 5069208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$56,499$14,360 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales San Francisco - South San Francisco / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Burgundy Red 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Black Leather.22/29 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/san-francisco or call us at 650-763-8205.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T2C09LCD86496
Stock: 86739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$56,700$14,201 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Orlando East - Winter Park / Florida
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Recent Arrival! Certified. Burgundy Red 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Black Leather.Odometer is 639 miles below market average! 22/29 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/orlando-east or call us at 407-378-0817.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T2C0XLCD70436
Stock: 50413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$63,995$13,611 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Kearny Mesa - San Diego / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Jet Black 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo **115 POINT INSPECTION**.22/29 City/Highway MPGHertz Car Sales, buying a car made better! Our Hertz Certified vehicles come with a 12Mo/12K mile LTD warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions and trade ins are welcome.Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/san-diego or call us at 858-633-8885.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T2C08LCD52100
Stock: 55227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$66,900
Silver Star Motor Cars - Dallas / Texas
M sport Package in excellent condition and fully loaded with whole sale price to bublic and under remaining of factory warranty with single mileage please stop by to see this car or call for more details on this car. Visit Us online at www.silverstarmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 972-931-8111 today to schedule your test drive. We are CarFax Advantage dealer you can visit our entire inventory on http://www.carfax.com/vehicles/WDDHF5KB5CA525282-used-2012-mercedes-benz-e-350--dallas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T2C0XLGL17645
Stock: 2997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$56,997$16,058 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Ft. Lauderdale - Plantation / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T2C01LCD54805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$57,950
Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo - Hurst / Texas
2020 BMW 7 Series 740i : COLD WTHR PKG, PANO ROOF, NAV, SURR CAM, AUTO PARK, BLIND SPOT, FR ALERT, LANE DEPART, 4-HTD STS & WHL, HARMAN KARDON, INTELLi. LED, REMOTE START, SOFT-CLOSE, APPLE CAR, Wi-Fi, 4-ZONE AC, METALLIC, $88K MSRP | Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo is proud to offer this 2020 740i in exquisite mechanical condition and is covered by the bumper to bumper BMW factory warranty. As new this BMW had an original sticker price of $88,195 MSRP. | Options: Cold Weather Package, Active Driving Assistant W/Forward Collision Warning & City Mitigation, Active Protection, Adaptive LED Headlights W/Auto High Beam Assist, Ambient Lighting (Multi-Color), Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Gesture Control, Heated Front Seats Armrests & Steering Wheel, Live Cockpit (Inc. Navi), Multi-Contour Seats, Parking Assistant Plus (Auto Park), Power Rear Sunshade, Soft-Close Auto Doors, Speed Limit Info, Wireless Charging, 4-Zone Climate Control, 18" V-Spoke Wheels, Backup Camera W/Surround 3D View, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Cruise Control, Harman Kardon 16-Speaker Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Park Distance Control (Front/Rear), Portable Audio Connection, Rear Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Curtain Airbags, Steering Wheel Controls And WiFi Hotspot are just a few of the luxurious features this 1 Owner, CarFax Certified BMW Sedan is equipped with. | This 7 Series is powered by a responsive 3.0 liter 335 HP, I6 TwinPower Turbo Engine mated to a smooth 8-Speed SPORT Automatic RWD transmission w/Shift Paddles. The exterior is a stunning Mineral White Metallic finish complemented by Black Dakota Leather Seats interior, accented with Fineline High Gloss Wood Trim. Both the exterior and interior are in exquisite condition. | For your peace of mind, we remind you that this vehicle is under the remainder of the 48 months / 50,000 miles bumper to bumper BMW manufacturer's warranty. The warranty start date was 8/7/2019. This is also pre-qualified for 100,000 miles extended warranty and an extended term, low finance rate offer for well qualified buyers*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T2C00LGL17704
Stock: P4853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 9,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,870$9,426 Below Market
The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
One Owner, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Active Driving Assistant Plus, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Ceramic Controls, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel w/Fr & Rr Seats & Armrests, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Cameras, Traffic Jam Assistant, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" V-Spoke Style 642.125K Warranty Available*We Stand Behind Our Cars and Value Our Customers and Their Safety*Come Visit Us Today and Experience Why Autobarn Nissan Evanston Is The Best Place to Make Your First Purchase or Your Next Purchase*We Want Your Business!!!RWD Odometer is 7729 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner.The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston Offers The Highest Quality New And Pre-owned Vehicles That Represent The Best Value Anywhere! Offering The Best Selection, A Friendly And Comfortable Shopping Experience With Zero Pressure! We Are Committed To A Totally Transparent Process Providing You With Our Best Upfront Pricing While Treating All Our Clients With Honesty And Respect! We Perform A Thorough Inspection On All Our Vehicles, Unlike Many Other Independent Used Car Dealers. Only After Our Vehicles Are Fully Reconditioned, Then They Are Available For Sale. We Have Over 250 New Vehicles In Stock And Over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our Indoor Showroom Stores Over 75 Vehicles As Well. We Have Been Serving All Of Chicago, Evanston, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff, Joliet, Oak Park And Anywhere In The United States For Over 30 Years! We Look Forward To Servicing You And Earning Your Business! Call Us Today At 847.475.8200 Or Stop In And See Us At 1012 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202. We Can Arrange Shipping to Your Door!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E2C5XKB216915
Stock: NP6429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 1,170 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$87,770
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Premium Package Wheels: 19" X 8.5" V-Spoke Style 620 Dual Moonroof Cold Weather Package Front Ventilated Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Ambient Air Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Sapphire Metallic Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Fineline Black Wood Trim Get pre-approved for this vehicle instantly, just text MYBUDGET to 91000 - no negative impact to your credit score! Message and data rates may apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7W4C00LBM70650
Stock: LBM70650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2019
- 12,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$55,900$12,365 Below Market
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T4C01LGF97390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,896$8,142 Below Market
BMW of Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED** $97,095.00 MSRP, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, ENHANCED BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC SKY LOUNGE LED ROOF, COMFORT KEYLESS ENTRY, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS AND MUCH MORE!The car is in great shape. The car has been inspected by our BMW Factory Trained Technicians and passed BMWs Certified Pre-Owned Inspection and Virginia State Inspection. This car has an extensive service history, and full maintenance records. The Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Warranty is in effect until 05/2022 and Unlimited Miles. Call Today for an Appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7J2C37HG497772
Stock: BHG497772
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 13,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$44,995$6,663 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City / Utah
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Silver 2019 BMW 7 Series 740i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Unk Leather.Odometer is 6204 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/salt-lake-city or call us at 801-716-8666.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E2C50KB454692
Stock: 47659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive15,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$46,995$5,749 Below Market
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Carbon Black Metallic 2018 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo AWD, beige Leather, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Ceramic Controls, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Package, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Frontal Collision Warning, Head-Up Display, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Multi-Contour Seats, Navigation System, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Speed Limit Info, Surround View Cameras.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7356 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGBMW Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Roadside Assistance * Multipoint Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable WarrantyBMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 15,518! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE , TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGEThis vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Ceramic Controls, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Front Ventilated Seats, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Multi-Contour Seats, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE rear cross-traffic alert, Speed Limit Info, Lane Departure Warning, Head-Up Display, Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning, city collision mitigation, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Surround View Cameras, TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC (STD).ABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E4C58JGV23674
Stock: JGV23674
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
