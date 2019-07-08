Used 1991 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois

One Owner, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Active Driving Assistant Plus, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Ceramic Controls, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel w/Fr & Rr Seats & Armrests, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Cameras, Traffic Jam Assistant, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" V-Spoke Style 642. RWD Odometer is 7729 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA7E2C5XKB216915

Stock: NP6429

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020