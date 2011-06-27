Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,593
|$4,103
|$4,932
|Clean
|$2,357
|$3,726
|$4,474
|Average
|$1,884
|$2,973
|$3,559
|Rough
|$1,412
|$2,219
|$2,644
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,798
|$2,935
|$3,560
|Clean
|$1,634
|$2,665
|$3,229
|Average
|$1,307
|$2,126
|$2,569
|Rough
|$979
|$1,587
|$1,908
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,211
|$5,017
|$6,008
|Clean
|$2,919
|$4,557
|$5,451
|Average
|$2,334
|$3,635
|$4,336
|Rough
|$1,749
|$2,713
|$3,220
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Value 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,905
|$4,362
|$5,163
|Clean
|$2,641
|$3,962
|$4,684
|Average
|$2,111
|$3,161
|$3,726
|Rough
|$1,582
|$2,359
|$2,767
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Level II 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,969
|$5,144
|$5,792
|Clean
|$3,608
|$4,671
|$5,255
|Average
|$2,885
|$3,727
|$4,180
|Rough
|$2,162
|$2,782
|$3,105
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,808
|$4,686
|$5,714
|Clean
|$2,552
|$4,255
|$5,184
|Average
|$2,041
|$3,395
|$4,123
|Rough
|$1,530
|$2,534
|$3,063
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,071
|$4,922
|$5,939
|Clean
|$2,791
|$4,470
|$5,388
|Average
|$2,232
|$3,566
|$4,285
|Rough
|$1,673
|$2,662
|$3,183
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge Deluxe Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,392
|$5,452
|$6,581
|Clean
|$3,083
|$4,951
|$5,970
|Average
|$2,465
|$3,950
|$4,749
|Rough
|$1,848
|$2,948
|$3,527
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,565
|$4,325
|$5,290
|Clean
|$2,331
|$3,927
|$4,799
|Average
|$1,864
|$3,133
|$3,817
|Rough
|$1,397
|$2,339
|$2,835
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,509
|$5,459
|$6,530
|Clean
|$3,190
|$4,958
|$5,924
|Average
|$2,551
|$3,955
|$4,712
|Rough
|$1,911
|$2,952
|$3,500
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,016
|$3,138
|$3,754
|Clean
|$1,833
|$2,850
|$3,405
|Average
|$1,466
|$2,274
|$2,709
|Rough
|$1,098
|$1,697
|$2,012
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,631
|$4,351
|$5,293
|Clean
|$2,392
|$3,951
|$4,802
|Average
|$1,913
|$3,152
|$3,820
|Rough
|$1,433
|$2,353
|$2,837
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,365
|$5,139
|$6,115
|Clean
|$3,059
|$4,667
|$5,547
|Average
|$2,446
|$3,723
|$4,412
|Rough
|$1,833
|$2,779
|$3,277
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Tremor Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,057
|$4,710
|$5,619
|Clean
|$2,779
|$4,278
|$5,097
|Average
|$2,222
|$3,413
|$4,055
|Rough
|$1,665
|$2,547
|$3,012
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,980
|$3,290
|$4,009
|Clean
|$1,800
|$2,988
|$3,637
|Average
|$1,439
|$2,384
|$2,893
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,779
|$2,149
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,732
|$4,174
|$4,968
|Clean
|$2,483
|$3,791
|$4,507
|Average
|$1,985
|$3,024
|$3,585
|Rough
|$1,488
|$2,257
|$2,663
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,680
|$4,163
|$4,977
|Clean
|$2,436
|$3,780
|$4,515
|Average
|$1,948
|$3,016
|$3,591
|Rough
|$1,460
|$2,251
|$2,667
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Tremor 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,346
|$5,112
|$6,083
|Clean
|$3,041
|$4,643
|$5,519
|Average
|$2,432
|$3,704
|$4,390
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,765
|$3,261
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Tremor Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,782
|$4,325
|$5,172
|Clean
|$2,529
|$3,927
|$4,692
|Average
|$2,022
|$3,133
|$3,732
|Rough
|$1,515
|$2,339
|$2,772
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,038
|$3,313
|$4,013
|Clean
|$1,852
|$3,009
|$3,641
|Average
|$1,481
|$2,400
|$2,896
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,792
|$2,151
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,348
|$3,774
|$4,556
|Clean
|$2,134
|$3,427
|$4,133
|Average
|$1,707
|$2,734
|$3,287
|Rough
|$1,279
|$2,041
|$2,442
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,598
|$5,696
|$6,847
|Clean
|$3,270
|$5,173
|$6,212
|Average
|$2,615
|$4,127
|$4,941
|Rough
|$1,960
|$3,080
|$3,670
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,006
|$3,247
|$3,929
|Clean
|$1,823
|$2,949
|$3,564
|Average
|$1,458
|$2,353
|$2,835
|Rough
|$1,092
|$1,756
|$2,106
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$1,869
|$2,109
|Clean
|$1,305
|$1,698
|$1,913
|Average
|$1,044
|$1,354
|$1,522
|Rough
|$782
|$1,011
|$1,130