2004 Ford Ranger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,593$4,103$4,932
Clean$2,357$3,726$4,474
Average$1,884$2,973$3,559
Rough$1,412$2,219$2,644
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,798$2,935$3,560
Clean$1,634$2,665$3,229
Average$1,307$2,126$2,569
Rough$979$1,587$1,908
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,211$5,017$6,008
Clean$2,919$4,557$5,451
Average$2,334$3,635$4,336
Rough$1,749$2,713$3,220
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Value 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,905$4,362$5,163
Clean$2,641$3,962$4,684
Average$2,111$3,161$3,726
Rough$1,582$2,359$2,767
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Level II 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,969$5,144$5,792
Clean$3,608$4,671$5,255
Average$2,885$3,727$4,180
Rough$2,162$2,782$3,105
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,808$4,686$5,714
Clean$2,552$4,255$5,184
Average$2,041$3,395$4,123
Rough$1,530$2,534$3,063
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,071$4,922$5,939
Clean$2,791$4,470$5,388
Average$2,232$3,566$4,285
Rough$1,673$2,662$3,183
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge Deluxe Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,392$5,452$6,581
Clean$3,083$4,951$5,970
Average$2,465$3,950$4,749
Rough$1,848$2,948$3,527
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,565$4,325$5,290
Clean$2,331$3,927$4,799
Average$1,864$3,133$3,817
Rough$1,397$2,339$2,835
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,509$5,459$6,530
Clean$3,190$4,958$5,924
Average$2,551$3,955$4,712
Rough$1,911$2,952$3,500
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,016$3,138$3,754
Clean$1,833$2,850$3,405
Average$1,466$2,274$2,709
Rough$1,098$1,697$2,012
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,631$4,351$5,293
Clean$2,392$3,951$4,802
Average$1,913$3,152$3,820
Rough$1,433$2,353$2,837
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,365$5,139$6,115
Clean$3,059$4,667$5,547
Average$2,446$3,723$4,412
Rough$1,833$2,779$3,277
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Tremor Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,057$4,710$5,619
Clean$2,779$4,278$5,097
Average$2,222$3,413$4,055
Rough$1,665$2,547$3,012
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,980$3,290$4,009
Clean$1,800$2,988$3,637
Average$1,439$2,384$2,893
Rough$1,078$1,779$2,149
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,732$4,174$4,968
Clean$2,483$3,791$4,507
Average$1,985$3,024$3,585
Rough$1,488$2,257$2,663
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,680$4,163$4,977
Clean$2,436$3,780$4,515
Average$1,948$3,016$3,591
Rough$1,460$2,251$2,667
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Tremor 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,346$5,112$6,083
Clean$3,041$4,643$5,519
Average$2,432$3,704$4,390
Rough$1,822$2,765$3,261
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Tremor Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,782$4,325$5,172
Clean$2,529$3,927$4,692
Average$2,022$3,133$3,732
Rough$1,515$2,339$2,772
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,038$3,313$4,013
Clean$1,852$3,009$3,641
Average$1,481$2,400$2,896
Rough$1,110$1,792$2,151
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,348$3,774$4,556
Clean$2,134$3,427$4,133
Average$1,707$2,734$3,287
Rough$1,279$2,041$2,442
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,598$5,696$6,847
Clean$3,270$5,173$6,212
Average$2,615$4,127$4,941
Rough$1,960$3,080$3,670
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,006$3,247$3,929
Clean$1,823$2,949$3,564
Average$1,458$2,353$2,835
Rough$1,092$1,756$2,106
Estimated values
2004 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,436$1,869$2,109
Clean$1,305$1,698$1,913
Average$1,044$1,354$1,522
Rough$782$1,011$1,130
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,634 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,665 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,634 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,665 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,634 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,665 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Ford Ranger ranges from $979 to $3,560, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.