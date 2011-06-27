Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Performance Hybrid Winner
zaxman, 10/11/2012
18 of 19 people found this review helpful
This is my 5th BMW and my second in the 5 series line. I had 2010 535 and loved it. I was going to order an X1 2.8 M-line, but the sales manager mentioned the arrival of new car the day I stopped by see my salesperson. I was not looking for an ActiveHybrid 5 but an outstanding discount on top of the $4500 eco-credit sealed the deal. The car has all the performance of a 535 and added fuel economy. It is early yet but on the same circuit of driving I averaged 24 MPG with my 2010 535 and I am in the low 30s with this one. With 25% better MPG and the eco-credit, the price difference between the regular 535 and hybrid disappears. Check one out if you can. They are difficult to find.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 5 Series
Related Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner