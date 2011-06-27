Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Jack of all trades. Master of them all though.
I recently bought my GT 550xi 2016 with a factory warranty left until 2020. Initially I test drove 535 thinking it would be adequate enough with a better gas mileage. Nope. The car was too slow to the extent I even thought the turbo was blown off. The engine was noisy and with not a pleasant sound. Now 550 is a totally different animal. It is very powerful, drives like a large sports sedan and has a nice low-frequency growl from the engine with a much better sound isolation from the engine compartment. So I`m willing to put up with a higher gas consumption when the car is that good. The interior`s fit and finish are superb,better than those of 750 I tried also. It has more space in the cabin, higher stance on the road but better balance and maneuverability than SUV. The look is astonishing and eye-catching also. All in all I love this car and plan to keep it for a few years. As far as the reliability is concerned I cannot say anything at the moment but I hope it will be above average.
