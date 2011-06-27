Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,769
|$33,653
|$35,797
|Clean
|$30,991
|$32,817
|$34,890
|Average
|$29,434
|$31,145
|$33,075
|Rough
|$27,877
|$29,473
|$31,260
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,573
|$34,406
|$36,494
|Clean
|$31,775
|$33,551
|$35,569
|Average
|$30,178
|$31,842
|$33,719
|Rough
|$28,582
|$30,132
|$31,869
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,753
|$28,618
|$30,740
|Clean
|$26,097
|$27,907
|$29,961
|Average
|$24,786
|$26,485
|$28,402
|Rough
|$23,475
|$25,063
|$26,844
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,991
|$29,835
|$31,933
|Clean
|$27,305
|$29,094
|$31,123
|Average
|$25,933
|$27,612
|$29,505
|Rough
|$24,561
|$26,129
|$27,886