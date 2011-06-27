Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$2,308
|$2,870
|Clean
|$1,145
|$2,129
|$2,650
|Average
|$952
|$1,770
|$2,210
|Rough
|$759
|$1,410
|$1,771
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$3,701
|$4,720
|Clean
|$1,633
|$3,413
|$4,359
|Average
|$1,358
|$2,838
|$3,635
|Rough
|$1,083
|$2,262
|$2,912
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$2,513
|$3,076
|Clean
|$1,329
|$2,318
|$2,841
|Average
|$1,105
|$1,927
|$2,369
|Rough
|$881
|$1,536
|$1,898