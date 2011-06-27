Estimated values
2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,404
|$11,531
|$13,575
|Clean
|$8,039
|$11,026
|$12,919
|Average
|$7,310
|$10,016
|$11,607
|Rough
|$6,582
|$9,006
|$10,294
2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$7,714
|$11,061
|$13,228
|Clean
|$7,379
|$10,577
|$12,589
|Average
|$6,710
|$9,608
|$11,310
|Rough
|$6,041
|$8,639
|$10,031
2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 144 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$4,897
|$6,226
|$7,116
|Clean
|$4,685
|$5,954
|$6,772
|Average
|$4,260
|$5,408
|$6,084
|Rough
|$3,835
|$4,863
|$5,396
2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 144 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$7,306
|$10,519
|$12,598
|Clean
|$6,989
|$10,058
|$11,989
|Average
|$6,355
|$9,136
|$10,771
|Rough
|$5,722
|$8,215
|$9,553
2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 170 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$7,780
|$11,147
|$13,328
|Clean
|$7,442
|$10,659
|$12,684
|Average
|$6,767
|$9,682
|$11,395
|Rough
|$6,093
|$8,706
|$10,107
2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 170 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$8,814
|$12,842
|$15,441
|Clean
|$8,432
|$12,279
|$14,695
|Average
|$7,667
|$11,154
|$13,202
|Rough
|$6,903
|$10,029
|$11,709