Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,685
|$2,460
|$2,873
|Clean
|$1,558
|$2,274
|$2,658
|Average
|$1,304
|$1,903
|$2,226
|Rough
|$1,050
|$1,531
|$1,794
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 SH Ceiling 158 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,826
|$2,221
|$2,432
|Clean
|$1,688
|$2,054
|$2,249
|Average
|$1,413
|$1,718
|$1,884
|Rough
|$1,138
|$1,383
|$1,518
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,373
|$3,978
|$4,835
|Clean
|$2,194
|$3,678
|$4,472
|Average
|$1,836
|$3,077
|$3,746
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,477
|$3,019
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 SH Ceiling 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,533
|$3,914
|$4,650
|Clean
|$2,342
|$3,618
|$4,301
|Average
|$1,960
|$3,027
|$3,602
|Rough
|$1,579
|$2,436
|$2,903
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Ceiling 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,359
|$3,674
|$4,377
|Clean
|$2,181
|$3,397
|$4,048
|Average
|$1,826
|$2,842
|$3,390
|Rough
|$1,471
|$2,287
|$2,733
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 SH Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,166
|$5,248
|$6,359
|Clean
|$2,928
|$4,852
|$5,882
|Average
|$2,451
|$4,059
|$4,926
|Rough
|$1,974
|$3,267
|$3,971
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 SH Ceiling 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,645
|$4,318
|$5,212
|Clean
|$2,446
|$3,992
|$4,821
|Average
|$2,047
|$3,340
|$4,038
|Rough
|$1,649
|$2,688
|$3,254
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 SH Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,512
|$4,203
|$5,106
|Clean
|$2,323
|$3,886
|$4,723
|Average
|$1,944
|$3,251
|$3,955
|Rough
|$1,566
|$2,617
|$3,188