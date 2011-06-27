  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,685$2,460$2,873
Clean$1,558$2,274$2,658
Average$1,304$1,903$2,226
Rough$1,050$1,531$1,794
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 SH Ceiling 158 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,826$2,221$2,432
Clean$1,688$2,054$2,249
Average$1,413$1,718$1,884
Rough$1,138$1,383$1,518
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,373$3,978$4,835
Clean$2,194$3,678$4,472
Average$1,836$3,077$3,746
Rough$1,479$2,477$3,019
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 SH Ceiling 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,533$3,914$4,650
Clean$2,342$3,618$4,301
Average$1,960$3,027$3,602
Rough$1,579$2,436$2,903
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Ceiling 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,359$3,674$4,377
Clean$2,181$3,397$4,048
Average$1,826$2,842$3,390
Rough$1,471$2,287$2,733
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 SH Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,166$5,248$6,359
Clean$2,928$4,852$5,882
Average$2,451$4,059$4,926
Rough$1,974$3,267$3,971
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 SH Ceiling 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,645$4,318$5,212
Clean$2,446$3,992$4,821
Average$2,047$3,340$4,038
Rough$1,649$2,688$3,254
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 SH Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,512$4,203$5,106
Clean$2,323$3,886$4,723
Average$1,944$3,251$3,955
Rough$1,566$2,617$3,188
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,181 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,397 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Sprinter Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,181 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,397 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,181 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,397 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo ranges from $1,471 to $4,377, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.