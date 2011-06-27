Estimated values
1990 Dodge Spirit LE Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,460
|$1,906
|Clean
|$562
|$1,282
|$1,673
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$243
|$569
|$741
