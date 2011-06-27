Estimated values
2001 Dodge Stratus R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$2,993
|$3,603
|Clean
|$1,645
|$2,634
|$3,171
|Average
|$1,188
|$1,915
|$2,307
|Rough
|$732
|$1,197
|$1,443
2001 Dodge Stratus SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,571
|$2,392
|$2,841
|Clean
|$1,379
|$2,105
|$2,500
|Average
|$996
|$1,530
|$1,819
|Rough
|$614
|$956
|$1,138
2001 Dodge Stratus SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,396
|$1,736
|Clean
|$677
|$1,229
|$1,528
|Average
|$489
|$893
|$1,112
|Rough
|$301
|$558
|$695
2001 Dodge Stratus ES 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,049
|$1,670
|$2,008
|Clean
|$921
|$1,469
|$1,767
|Average
|$665
|$1,069
|$1,286
|Rough
|$410
|$668
|$804