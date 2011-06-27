Used 2011 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great to Look At Ingrid , 07/05/2017 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Read the Carfax. Under 50000 miles this 328i 3 series convertible hard top, needed a fuel pump and console. The most uncomfortable seat on trips over say 4 hours for what it is. The design is beautiful but if it is going to have these issues under 50,000 miles forget it. I have to say, I will go back to the Honda/Acura. Bumper to bumper warranties up to 100,000 miles. AT 70000 miles the radio went out which is connected to all the alarms. Brakes were at 5 mm and the dash icon came on and dealer says it will not go out until all is fixed. $4000.00 dollars and they have had my car over 7 days. BMW dealer in Mobile Al says they got a "bad radio" and had to send for another. No loaner cars available to get to work. I will never go back to this dealer. On the recall I received notice from BMW that parts were in for those Takata air bags and the gal making appointments was reading from a script that they didn't have parts. I wound up going to Mississippi to get it fixed Needing repairs so early on the vehicle and having to deal with poorly managed dealership has made my taste for BMW bitter. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Five years and still going Casper , 10/07/2015 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this when I was five years younger and it still is a good car. A couple of repairs all under warranty, nothing major. My roof is 99% water proof, only once or twice a few drops of water noted. I use Hoffman car wash, they do not recommend power wash i.e. the brushless type. Back seat is useable for kids and the occasional adult, need to push the front seats forward for the adults. Fueling, use the newer slim pumps, or you will stand there a long time to fuel to max because the auto shut off kicks in frequently. Still get lots of looks when the top is down! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car! heiko1 , 01/21/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 335 convertible is a wonderful automobile, fantastic performance and truly amazingly fuel efficient. It is far more comfortable than expected, the idrive with navigation and upgraded stereo is supurb, 8 mgs storage, its a very fine automobile that attracts little attention, which is what I wanted. Fit and finish are superior. BMW's European delivery is a fantastic way to drive the car the way it was meant to be driven, the car is tight and flawless at 120 mph on the autobahn. Car can also handle the potholes of Michigan in style. Report Abuse

The Ultimate Driving Machine Ed , 11/06/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After driving this car I'll never buy anything but a BMW. I see why it's called the ultimate driving machine. This car is such a joy to drive, it's good on gas and has more features than every previous car I've ever owned put together. Every week I would find a new feature I didn't know it had. The salesman should learn more about them, he knew nothing. I could sell this car to anyone that can afford the payment. Report Abuse