Used 2009 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Potential to be a really great car. Joey L , 11/01/2015 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 42 of 46 people found this review helpful Make no mistake. This is one of the best cars I have ever had, out of about 10. I have a 335 with sports package, premium package and 20 inch wheels. Jet black with dealer installed blueing of the chrome, and window tinting. It is a fairly sharp looking car. On a good road, it handles and accelerates really well. It is great for a driving trip with good roads. The premium stereo is best sounding I have owned. Even after 6 years the interior still smells like a new leather wallet (analogy upcoming). Get this car on a well paved road, switch to sport mode and let it rip. It is a very happy experience. However, it is likely to cost you. After i settle down from paying the bills I can joke about it. But I think there is a computer chip somewhere inside the makes things start to fail after the service contract ends. For example, on the first service visit after the contract ended, they advised spark plugs and wheel alignment. That was $1600. (of course this includes the World-class check up). After a big rainstorm the computer thought the engine was overheating and made the car slow down on the freeway to 25 MPH. That was fun. Be prepared for unsympathetic people when you drive a BMW. After 3 service visits they figured out it was water leaking into the battery compartment and cabling conduit. That was $3400. Tires? $1700, every two years. Gotta love them run-flats. I figure the car smells like a wallet to remind you of how much money you will need to continue to put into it. Even with that, I really like this car. I sort of expected it was going to cost a lot once the warranty was up. But not quite that much. I think that If I do this again, I would lease and make sure the lease ends before the warranty does. But then it would be hard to get the extras just right. That is, the sports package really does ride better than the standard suspension (I really did try both) and the premium stereo is really good sounding (I did try both). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wanted the Experience freeflowin , 10/02/2011 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought used with 8k miles. Looks great runs great. Fantastic to drive and handles unbelievably. The car is very tight and fast. Only complaint is I have had to have 4 recalls preformed so far, which is annoying. Three of which I figured would come and it wasn't a big deal (all relating to the fuel pump), the fourth was for a wire in the tail light....so that was annoying to have to go in for 4 hours to have looked at. I have a 09 Silverado with three times as many miles and ZERO problems.

No Car Is Perfect theomdude , 03/20/2011 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I traded a 330Ci with SMG for a leased 2009 328i Coupe with paddle shifted Steptronic. I loved my 330, and this car is close, but not quite there. The luxury details on my Premium/Sport Pkg. example, like the ambient lighting, is cool and material quality seems top notch. But the car seems "fatter" and the specs say it is, by 66 lbs. That doesn't account for the extra weight of the SMG in the 330, so it's probably close to a wash. The hp is up by 5 & torque is down 15 but the sense of slight softness in acceleration is probably the difference between a clutch and a torque converter. I've seen 130 on a short straight so I'm not complaining. At my modest skill level the turbo would be wasted.

Follow-up review after 17K miles Michael , 03/01/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Well, it's now almost 2 full seasons of winter later, 2 oil changes - and this car is as responsive as my first drive with it.. maybe even more so as the CDV issue seems to have disappeared after the "break-in" period. Had a couple issues with the tire-pressure-monitor system going off when winter rolled through; nothing that a trip to the dealership couldn't resolve. Started noticing various things "creaking" such as the drivers seat (when applying mid/upper back pressure) and the center console elbow rest. Also, the rear-window dot matrix makes it impossible to get a nice uniform tint. If you can look past these, then IMO, this is still the absolute best luxury AWD coupe on the road.