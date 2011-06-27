Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/11 (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,352
|$6,174
|$7,646
|Clean
|$4,074
|$5,786
|$7,143
|Average
|$3,519
|$5,010
|$6,136
|Rough
|$2,963
|$4,234
|$5,130
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,464
|$6,165
|$7,546
|Clean
|$4,179
|$5,778
|$7,049
|Average
|$3,609
|$5,003
|$6,056
|Rough
|$3,039
|$4,228
|$5,062
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,612
|$7,621
|$9,255
|Clean
|$5,254
|$7,142
|$8,645
|Average
|$4,537
|$6,184
|$7,427
|Rough
|$3,820
|$5,227
|$6,209
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,523
|$7,454
|$9,026
|Clean
|$5,170
|$6,985
|$8,431
|Average
|$4,465
|$6,049
|$7,243
|Rough
|$3,760
|$5,112
|$6,055
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/11 (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,800
|$6,566
|$8,001
|Clean
|$4,493
|$6,154
|$7,475
|Average
|$3,880
|$5,329
|$6,421
|Rough
|$3,267
|$4,503
|$5,368
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,453
|$7,349
|$8,895
|Clean
|$5,105
|$6,887
|$8,309
|Average
|$4,408
|$5,964
|$7,138
|Rough
|$3,712
|$5,040
|$5,967
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,701
|$6,433
|$7,842
|Clean
|$4,401
|$6,029
|$7,325
|Average
|$3,801
|$5,221
|$6,293
|Rough
|$3,200
|$4,412
|$5,261
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,382
|$6,018
|$7,347
|Clean
|$4,102
|$5,640
|$6,863
|Average
|$3,543
|$4,883
|$5,896
|Rough
|$2,983
|$4,127
|$4,929
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,728
|$6,455
|$7,860
|Clean
|$4,426
|$6,049
|$7,342
|Average
|$3,822
|$5,238
|$6,308
|Rough
|$3,218
|$4,427
|$5,273
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,336
|$7,219
|$8,752
|Clean
|$4,995
|$6,765
|$8,176
|Average
|$4,314
|$5,858
|$7,024
|Rough
|$3,632
|$4,951
|$5,872
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,149
|$6,985
|$8,479
|Clean
|$4,820
|$6,546
|$7,920
|Average
|$4,163
|$5,668
|$6,804
|Rough
|$3,505
|$4,790
|$5,688
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,662
|$7,641
|$9,252
|Clean
|$5,301
|$7,161
|$8,643
|Average
|$4,578
|$6,201
|$7,425
|Rough
|$3,854
|$5,240
|$6,207
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,059
|$8,390
|$10,279
|Clean
|$5,672
|$7,863
|$9,602
|Average
|$4,898
|$6,808
|$8,249
|Rough
|$4,124
|$5,754
|$6,896
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,018
|$6,825
|$8,294
|Clean
|$4,698
|$6,396
|$7,748
|Average
|$4,057
|$5,538
|$6,656
|Rough
|$3,416
|$4,681
|$5,564
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,483
|$7,420
|$8,999
|Clean
|$5,132
|$6,954
|$8,407
|Average
|$4,432
|$6,022
|$7,222
|Rough
|$3,732
|$5,089
|$6,037
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,670
|$7,563
|$9,109
|Clean
|$5,307
|$7,088
|$8,510
|Average
|$4,583
|$6,137
|$7,311
|Rough
|$3,859
|$5,187
|$6,111
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,824
|$7,831
|$9,466
|Clean
|$5,452
|$7,339
|$8,843
|Average
|$4,709
|$6,355
|$7,597
|Rough
|$3,965
|$5,371
|$6,350
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,232
|$4,246
|$5,078
|Clean
|$3,025
|$3,979
|$4,743
|Average
|$2,613
|$3,445
|$4,075
|Rough
|$2,200
|$2,912
|$3,407
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,704
|$6,474
|$7,911
|Clean
|$4,404
|$6,067
|$7,391
|Average
|$3,803
|$5,253
|$6,349
|Rough
|$3,202
|$4,440
|$5,308