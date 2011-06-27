  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/11 (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,352$6,174$7,646
Clean$4,074$5,786$7,143
Average$3,519$5,010$6,136
Rough$2,963$4,234$5,130
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,464$6,165$7,546
Clean$4,179$5,778$7,049
Average$3,609$5,003$6,056
Rough$3,039$4,228$5,062
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,612$7,621$9,255
Clean$5,254$7,142$8,645
Average$4,537$6,184$7,427
Rough$3,820$5,227$6,209
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,523$7,454$9,026
Clean$5,170$6,985$8,431
Average$4,465$6,049$7,243
Rough$3,760$5,112$6,055
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/11 (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,800$6,566$8,001
Clean$4,493$6,154$7,475
Average$3,880$5,329$6,421
Rough$3,267$4,503$5,368
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,453$7,349$8,895
Clean$5,105$6,887$8,309
Average$4,408$5,964$7,138
Rough$3,712$5,040$5,967
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,701$6,433$7,842
Clean$4,401$6,029$7,325
Average$3,801$5,221$6,293
Rough$3,200$4,412$5,261
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,382$6,018$7,347
Clean$4,102$5,640$6,863
Average$3,543$4,883$5,896
Rough$2,983$4,127$4,929
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,728$6,455$7,860
Clean$4,426$6,049$7,342
Average$3,822$5,238$6,308
Rough$3,218$4,427$5,273
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,336$7,219$8,752
Clean$4,995$6,765$8,176
Average$4,314$5,858$7,024
Rough$3,632$4,951$5,872
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,149$6,985$8,479
Clean$4,820$6,546$7,920
Average$4,163$5,668$6,804
Rough$3,505$4,790$5,688
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,662$7,641$9,252
Clean$5,301$7,161$8,643
Average$4,578$6,201$7,425
Rough$3,854$5,240$6,207
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,059$8,390$10,279
Clean$5,672$7,863$9,602
Average$4,898$6,808$8,249
Rough$4,124$5,754$6,896
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,018$6,825$8,294
Clean$4,698$6,396$7,748
Average$4,057$5,538$6,656
Rough$3,416$4,681$5,564
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,483$7,420$8,999
Clean$5,132$6,954$8,407
Average$4,432$6,022$7,222
Rough$3,732$5,089$6,037
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,670$7,563$9,109
Clean$5,307$7,088$8,510
Average$4,583$6,137$7,311
Rough$3,859$5,187$6,111
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,824$7,831$9,466
Clean$5,452$7,339$8,843
Average$4,709$6,355$7,597
Rough$3,965$5,371$6,350
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,232$4,246$5,078
Clean$3,025$3,979$4,743
Average$2,613$3,445$4,075
Rough$2,200$2,912$3,407
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,704$6,474$7,911
Clean$4,404$6,067$7,391
Average$3,803$5,253$6,349
Rough$3,202$4,440$5,308
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,025 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,979 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,025 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,979 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,025 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,979 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Mazda 3 ranges from $2,200 to $5,078, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.