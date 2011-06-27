  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,874$7,734$8,872
Clean$5,512$7,245$8,293
Average$4,790$6,268$7,136
Rough$4,067$5,290$5,978
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,061$14,015$15,831
Clean$10,380$13,129$14,798
Average$9,020$11,358$12,732
Rough$7,659$9,587$10,666
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,759$12,838$14,723
Clean$9,159$12,027$13,763
Average$7,958$10,405$11,842
Rough$6,758$8,782$9,920
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,036$14,000$15,823
Clean$10,357$13,116$14,790
Average$9,000$11,346$12,726
Rough$7,642$9,577$10,661
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,011$11,580$13,156
Clean$8,457$10,848$12,297
Average$7,349$9,385$10,581
Rough$6,240$7,921$8,864
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,245$9,494$10,872
Clean$6,799$8,895$10,163
Average$5,908$7,695$8,744
Rough$5,017$6,495$7,326
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,560$13,519$15,337
Clean$9,910$12,665$14,336
Average$8,612$10,956$12,335
Rough$7,313$9,248$10,333
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,350$15,460$17,375
Clean$11,590$14,484$16,241
Average$10,071$12,530$13,974
Rough$8,552$10,576$11,707
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,252$15,226$17,058
Clean$11,499$14,264$15,945
Average$9,992$12,340$13,719
Rough$8,485$10,416$11,493
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,346$13,275$15,073
Clean$9,710$12,436$14,089
Average$8,437$10,759$12,122
Rough$7,165$9,081$10,156
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,481$9,605$10,909
Clean$7,021$8,998$10,198
Average$6,101$7,784$8,774
Rough$5,180$6,570$7,351
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,617$12,508$14,281
Clean$9,026$11,718$13,349
Average$7,843$10,137$11,486
Rough$6,660$8,556$9,622
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,846$14,857$16,711
Clean$11,117$13,919$15,621
Average$9,660$12,041$13,440
Rough$8,203$10,163$11,260
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,742$7,707$8,908
Clean$5,389$7,220$8,327
Average$4,682$6,246$7,165
Rough$3,976$5,272$6,002
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,989$10,027$11,281
Clean$7,498$9,394$10,545
Average$6,515$8,126$9,073
Rough$5,532$6,859$7,601
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,768$10,437$12,070
Clean$7,290$9,778$11,282
Average$6,334$8,459$9,707
Rough$5,379$7,140$8,132
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,738$12,284$13,851
Clean$9,139$11,508$12,947
Average$7,941$9,955$11,140
Rough$6,743$8,403$9,332
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,703$9,964$11,350
Clean$7,230$9,334$10,609
Average$6,282$8,075$9,128
Rough$5,334$6,816$7,647
Sell my 2009 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,389 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,220 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,389 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,220 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,389 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,220 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $3,976 to $8,908, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.