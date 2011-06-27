  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,192$3,426$4,104
Clean$1,932$3,026$3,625
Average$1,411$2,226$2,666
Rough$891$1,426$1,707
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 323i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,717$2,657$3,175
Clean$1,513$2,347$2,804
Average$1,105$1,727$2,062
Rough$698$1,106$1,320
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 323iT 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,068$3,391$4,117
Clean$1,822$2,995$3,636
Average$1,331$2,203$2,674
Rough$840$1,411$1,712
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 328Ci 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,509$3,403$3,899
Clean$2,211$3,006$3,444
Average$1,615$2,211$2,533
Rough$1,020$1,417$1,621
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 323Ci 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,484$3,903$4,682
Clean$2,189$3,448$4,135
Average$1,599$2,536$3,041
Rough$1,010$1,625$1,947
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 323Ci 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,970$3,057$3,655
Clean$1,736$2,700$3,228
Average$1,268$1,986$2,374
Rough$801$1,272$1,520
Sell my 2000 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,513 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,347 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2000 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.