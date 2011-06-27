Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,192
|$3,426
|$4,104
|Clean
|$1,932
|$3,026
|$3,625
|Average
|$1,411
|$2,226
|$2,666
|Rough
|$891
|$1,426
|$1,707
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 323i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,717
|$2,657
|$3,175
|Clean
|$1,513
|$2,347
|$2,804
|Average
|$1,105
|$1,727
|$2,062
|Rough
|$698
|$1,106
|$1,320
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 323iT 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,068
|$3,391
|$4,117
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,995
|$3,636
|Average
|$1,331
|$2,203
|$2,674
|Rough
|$840
|$1,411
|$1,712
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 328Ci 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,509
|$3,403
|$3,899
|Clean
|$2,211
|$3,006
|$3,444
|Average
|$1,615
|$2,211
|$2,533
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,417
|$1,621
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 323Ci 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,484
|$3,903
|$4,682
|Clean
|$2,189
|$3,448
|$4,135
|Average
|$1,599
|$2,536
|$3,041
|Rough
|$1,010
|$1,625
|$1,947
Estimated values
2000 BMW 3 Series 323Ci 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,970
|$3,057
|$3,655
|Clean
|$1,736
|$2,700
|$3,228
|Average
|$1,268
|$1,986
|$2,374
|Rough
|$801
|$1,272
|$1,520