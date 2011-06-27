  1. Home
1999 BMW 3 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 323i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,122$3,515$4,276
Clean$1,868$3,103$3,776
Average$1,362$2,280$2,776
Rough$855$1,457$1,775
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 328is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,143$3,004$3,479
Clean$1,888$2,652$3,072
Average$1,376$1,949$2,258
Rough$864$1,245$1,444
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,900$2,991$3,586
Clean$1,674$2,640$3,167
Average$1,220$1,940$2,328
Rough$766$1,240$1,489
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 323is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,690$2,663$3,196
Clean$1,489$2,351$2,823
Average$1,085$1,728$2,075
Rough$682$1,104$1,327
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 323i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,471$2,311$2,771
Clean$1,295$2,040$2,447
Average$944$1,499$1,799
Rough$593$958$1,151
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 318ti 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,758$2,890$3,509
Clean$1,548$2,551$3,098
Average$1,128$1,875$2,278
Rough$709$1,198$1,457
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,868$4,280$5,053
Clean$2,526$3,778$4,462
Average$1,841$2,776$3,280
Rough$1,156$1,774$2,098
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,526 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,778 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,526 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,778 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,526 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,778 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 BMW 3 Series ranges from $1,156 to $5,053, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.