Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 323i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,122
|$3,515
|$4,276
|Clean
|$1,868
|$3,103
|$3,776
|Average
|$1,362
|$2,280
|$2,776
|Rough
|$855
|$1,457
|$1,775
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 328is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,143
|$3,004
|$3,479
|Clean
|$1,888
|$2,652
|$3,072
|Average
|$1,376
|$1,949
|$2,258
|Rough
|$864
|$1,245
|$1,444
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,900
|$2,991
|$3,586
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,640
|$3,167
|Average
|$1,220
|$1,940
|$2,328
|Rough
|$766
|$1,240
|$1,489
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 323is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,690
|$2,663
|$3,196
|Clean
|$1,489
|$2,351
|$2,823
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,728
|$2,075
|Rough
|$682
|$1,104
|$1,327
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 323i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,471
|$2,311
|$2,771
|Clean
|$1,295
|$2,040
|$2,447
|Average
|$944
|$1,499
|$1,799
|Rough
|$593
|$958
|$1,151
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 318ti 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,758
|$2,890
|$3,509
|Clean
|$1,548
|$2,551
|$3,098
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,875
|$2,278
|Rough
|$709
|$1,198
|$1,457
Estimated values
1999 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,868
|$4,280
|$5,053
|Clean
|$2,526
|$3,778
|$4,462
|Average
|$1,841
|$2,776
|$3,280
|Rough
|$1,156
|$1,774
|$2,098