Used 1995 BMW 3 Series Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best Car I Ever Owned ccs95 , 02/11/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my 95 brand new in Bellevue, WA. This car has been nothing short of perfect. I had a 12 year old son, a prairie dog with a cage that was 3' x 4', and we skied a lot! We went to the mountains in snow, sleet and rain...we have experienced several tropical storms and hurricanes...we moved to the Arizona desert. This car has taken us here, there and just about everywhere. We had a minor problems in the beginning... Never any engine problems, we have over 230,000 miles and are still going strong. Wear and tear has had it usual issues, and we are going in for struts this week. Still have original clutch, tranny, (got a rock in the radiator) not the cars fault. Love this car!

Nice Economical Luxury Car harlequin1971 , 06/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Suffers the same knocks as the Infiniti G20: low power and not enough soul. The 4-cylinder engine will not have you racing your engine at stoplights and looking for trouble. Gas mileage is less than average compared to small, similar engined cars currently out on the market today, 24-28mpg (with 89 octane). Why do I love my car? Intangibles. That kidney grill counts for something, that taletell styling of the 3-series sedan. The fact that I got more attention from the upper management types around the office...intangibles. The price makes for a good value for a used car and everyone will think you spent more.

Best car I have ever owned bimmer guy , 07/27/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Test drove the car on a whim assuming that I would never actually purchase it. Previously owned 3 SAABs, Ford Mustangs and 1978 1/2 Datsun 280Z. Compared to everything else the little 318ti was the champ! Could use a little more horsepower but at the expense of fuel economy it is just not worth it. Only thing that comes close today is the MINI Cooper! Handling and overall build quality have no equal in this price range!

Love my car! wturner1971 , 12/02/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car with just over 50,000 miles. I have since added 80,000 more with no major problems. Never left me stranded! Very peppy. My husband has had it up to 120 mph and says it was still a smooth ride - I don't recommend trying this, though! Fun to drive, still looks new!