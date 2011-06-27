Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur Consumer Reviews

Great luxury CAR ,I own 2018 custom made of order. But inside gudgets and latest tech like blind spot indicator,chamber for sunglasses, navigation tool. definitely poorer then my S550 mercedes Benz 2017

Djlboston , 06/07/2020 V8 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have the 2018 v8s. Classic black. It may not outperform the best from Mercedes and BMW, but it dwarfs them in class and scarcity. Worth every dime.