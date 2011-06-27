  1. Home
Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Flying Spur
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
4.7
3 reviews
List Price
$156,888
Used Flying Spur for Sale
Bhullar, 10/20/2018
V8 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Great luxury CAR ,I own 2018 custom made of order. But inside gudgets and latest tech like blind spot indicator,chamber for sunglasses, navigation tool. definitely poorer then my S550 mercedes Benz 2017

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Superb

drputt, 03/24/2020
V8 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
drives like a dream

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
It’s a yacht that drives like a speedboat

Djlboston, 06/07/2020
V8 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I have the 2018 v8s. Classic black. It may not outperform the best from Mercedes and BMW, but it dwarfs them in class and scarcity. Worth every dime.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
