Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price
$69,888
the luxurius monster in 4 wheels

pablo avellaneda, 02/18/2016
2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

what a car ...the truth its that I wasn't sure if I would like it or not ...and now I know worth every penny! up date review.... 1 year later and still in love with this car every time I think of trading it in for a my next car (McLaren) I open the door of my garage and that idea goes away....I just cant think of selling it....I might have to buy my next car and have 2....

Research Similar Vehicles