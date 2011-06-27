Used 2013 Audi S5 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Amazing Car
I have had this car for 4 weeks now, and it is still impressing me. The power is smooth and strong, it comes on early and just keeps puling hard. Very addictive. Handling, is well not as brilliant as my old BMW 330CI, but it is still exceptionaly good. This car is very fun to drive and did I mention it has gobs of smooth power. The quality of the finish, both inside and outside is superb. Initially I was not sure about the alcantara seat inserts, but now that I have the alcantara, I am 100% sold and glad to have it. It's superior, both in looks and function and very easy to clean, just wipe with a damp cloth. It's hard to believe someone would pay extra to not get the alcantara.
Wow
Just took delivery of 2013 S5 - wow. I have been waiting for the V6 in the S5 coupe and it does not disappoint. The power is smooth and plentiful. Gearbox is amazing, and while the sound may not be a V8, it makes plenty of fun noises. The ride is firm for sure, but well damped - car does not crash over bumps and handles uneven pavement well. The MMI system cleaned up from my 2011 A6, but I am still on the fence with the aerial photos from Google Earth - almost feels a little cluttered. B&O stereo is okay - not that impressed. Overall, an indulgent purchase. No one is going to say this is good value for $, but if you want fun in a gorgeous package - an S5 is it!
The finest automobile i ever owned
This is a luxury sports car, not a go get the groceries car. As the owner of 5 previous corvettes going all the way back to the fifties and high performance passenger cars, I must say that this car is perfection. The you supercharged engine and the 7 speed multi clutch transmission are the finest ever and just do their job quietly and perfectly . Rides a little rough in the terrible Michigan roads but in Florida or California where I have driven it just lean back and enjoy.
Great comfortable sports car
I thought about a totally different sports car when I first purchased but kept coming back to the S5 because of the added interior room. I have not been let down by the speed and handing of this vehicle. A great combination of both sports car attributes and comfort to drive. Highly recommend.
