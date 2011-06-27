Estimated values
2001 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,274
|$3,248
|$3,792
|Clean
|$2,017
|$2,888
|$3,370
|Average
|$1,504
|$2,168
|$2,526
|Rough
|$991
|$1,447
|$1,682
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,586
|$3,124
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,300
|$2,776
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,726
|$2,081
|Rough
|$704
|$1,153
|$1,386
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,302
|$3,633
|$4,370
|Clean
|$2,043
|$3,230
|$3,884
|Average
|$1,523
|$2,425
|$2,911
|Rough
|$1,003
|$1,619
|$1,939
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,301
|$3,325
|$3,896
|Clean
|$2,041
|$2,956
|$3,463
|Average
|$1,522
|$2,219
|$2,596
|Rough
|$1,003
|$1,482
|$1,728