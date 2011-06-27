Estimated values
1992 Toyota Supra 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,798
|$9,119
|$11,449
|Clean
|$4,259
|$8,116
|$10,196
|Average
|$3,180
|$6,111
|$7,690
|Rough
|$2,102
|$4,105
|$5,183
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Supra Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,374
|$12,992
|$16,023
|Clean
|$6,546
|$11,564
|$14,269
|Average
|$4,889
|$8,706
|$10,762
|Rough
|$3,231
|$5,848
|$7,254