  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2002 Subaru Impreza
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,420$2,381$2,897
Clean$1,257$2,113$2,574
Average$931$1,578$1,928
Rough$605$1,043$1,281
Sell my 2002 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,855$2,882$3,433
Clean$1,642$2,558$3,050
Average$1,217$1,910$2,284
Rough$791$1,262$1,518
Sell my 2002 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,789$2,751$3,269
Clean$1,583$2,442$2,904
Average$1,173$1,823$2,174
Rough$763$1,205$1,445
Sell my 2002 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,337$2,845
Clean$1,230$2,074$2,528
Average$911$1,549$1,893
Rough$593$1,023$1,258
Sell my 2002 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,205$3,494$4,187
Clean$1,952$3,101$3,720
Average$1,446$2,316$2,785
Rough$940$1,530$1,851
Sell my 2002 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,422$2,275$2,733
Clean$1,259$2,019$2,428
Average$932$1,508$1,818
Rough$606$996$1,208
Sell my 2002 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,343$2,044$2,421
Clean$1,189$1,814$2,151
Average$881$1,355$1,611
Rough$573$895$1,070
Sell my 2002 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$2,143$2,604
Clean$1,136$1,902$2,313
Average$842$1,420$1,732
Rough$547$939$1,151
Sell my 2002 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,087$3,258$3,888
Clean$1,847$2,892$3,454
Average$1,368$2,160$2,587
Rough$890$1,427$1,719
Sell my 2002 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,359$2,340$2,865
Clean$1,203$2,077$2,546
Average$891$1,551$1,906
Rough$579$1,025$1,267
Sell my 2002 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,230 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,074 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,230 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,074 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,230 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,074 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Subaru Impreza ranges from $593 to $2,845, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.