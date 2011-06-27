Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$2,381
|$2,897
|Clean
|$1,257
|$2,113
|$2,574
|Average
|$931
|$1,578
|$1,928
|Rough
|$605
|$1,043
|$1,281
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,855
|$2,882
|$3,433
|Clean
|$1,642
|$2,558
|$3,050
|Average
|$1,217
|$1,910
|$2,284
|Rough
|$791
|$1,262
|$1,518
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,789
|$2,751
|$3,269
|Clean
|$1,583
|$2,442
|$2,904
|Average
|$1,173
|$1,823
|$2,174
|Rough
|$763
|$1,205
|$1,445
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,337
|$2,845
|Clean
|$1,230
|$2,074
|$2,528
|Average
|$911
|$1,549
|$1,893
|Rough
|$593
|$1,023
|$1,258
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,205
|$3,494
|$4,187
|Clean
|$1,952
|$3,101
|$3,720
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,316
|$2,785
|Rough
|$940
|$1,530
|$1,851
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,422
|$2,275
|$2,733
|Clean
|$1,259
|$2,019
|$2,428
|Average
|$932
|$1,508
|$1,818
|Rough
|$606
|$996
|$1,208
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$2,044
|$2,421
|Clean
|$1,189
|$1,814
|$2,151
|Average
|$881
|$1,355
|$1,611
|Rough
|$573
|$895
|$1,070
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$2,143
|$2,604
|Clean
|$1,136
|$1,902
|$2,313
|Average
|$842
|$1,420
|$1,732
|Rough
|$547
|$939
|$1,151
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,087
|$3,258
|$3,888
|Clean
|$1,847
|$2,892
|$3,454
|Average
|$1,368
|$2,160
|$2,587
|Rough
|$890
|$1,427
|$1,719
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Impreza TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,359
|$2,340
|$2,865
|Clean
|$1,203
|$2,077
|$2,546
|Average
|$891
|$1,551
|$1,906
|Rough
|$579
|$1,025
|$1,267