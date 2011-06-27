  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Tribeca 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,259$4,547$5,256
Clean$3,049$4,248$4,904
Average$2,629$3,649$4,199
Rough$2,208$3,051$3,495
2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,342$4,424$5,022
Clean$3,126$4,133$4,685
Average$2,695$3,550$4,012
Rough$2,264$2,968$3,339
2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$3,768$4,228
Clean$2,744$3,520$3,945
Average$2,366$3,024$3,378
Rough$1,988$2,528$2,812
2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Seat DVD, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,956$3,891$4,407
Clean$2,765$3,635$4,111
Average$2,384$3,123$3,521
Rough$2,003$2,610$2,930
2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,257$4,693$5,483
Clean$3,047$4,384$5,115
Average$2,627$3,766$4,380
Rough$2,207$3,148$3,645
2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,015$4,800$5,780
Clean$2,821$4,484$5,392
Average$2,432$3,852$4,618
Rough$2,043$3,220$3,843
2008 Subaru Tribeca 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,143$4,414$5,114
Clean$2,941$4,123$4,771
Average$2,535$3,542$4,086
Rough$2,130$2,961$3,400
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Subaru Tribeca on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,941 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,123 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Tribeca is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,941 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,123 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Subaru Tribeca, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,941 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,123 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Subaru Tribeca. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Subaru Tribeca and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Subaru Tribeca ranges from $2,130 to $5,114, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Subaru Tribeca is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.