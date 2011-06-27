Estimated values
2009 Saturn Aura XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,948
|$3,396
|$3,671
|Clean
|$2,701
|$3,116
|$3,368
|Average
|$2,209
|$2,557
|$2,761
|Rough
|$1,717
|$1,997
|$2,154
Estimated values
2009 Saturn Aura XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,228
|$3,685
|$3,966
|Clean
|$2,958
|$3,381
|$3,638
|Average
|$2,419
|$2,774
|$2,982
|Rough
|$1,880
|$2,167
|$2,327
Estimated values
2009 Saturn Aura XR 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,062
|$3,512
|$3,789
|Clean
|$2,807
|$3,223
|$3,476
|Average
|$2,295
|$2,644
|$2,849
|Rough
|$1,784
|$2,065
|$2,223