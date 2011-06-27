  1. Home
2022 Audi RS 5 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Audi RS 5

Base

2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Mobility for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/02/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.89%3601/04/202201/31/2022
    2.89%4801/04/202201/31/2022
    2.89%6001/04/202201/31/2022
    3.39%6601/04/202201/31/2022
    3.89%7201/04/202201/31/2022
    4.39%7501/04/202201/31/2022
