2019 Audi RS 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Edmunds Review of 2019 RS3 flawed and inaccurate
1. Converse to the Edmund's claim that RS3 seats sure too high for tall drivers, I am slightly over 6'2" and have headroom galore. Even the author of Tall Guy car reviews (who is 6'10") discusses how he has abundant headroom. Seat height is adjustable; 2. If you want a comfortable ride with the added benefit of dynamic suspension, then opt for the magnetic suspension. On rough roads, dialing in to "Comfort" mode yields a ride that rivals a long wheelbase luxury car; 3. The RS3 is a sub-compact car, so Edmunds gives it a con for tight rear seat room. Crazy. Edmunds' belief that small cars should have Mercedes S-class rear seat room shows their inability to discern between large and small vehicles. If you want to see a more accurate RS3 review, go to a more experienced and more fair reviewer entity like "Car & Driver" which gives this over-engineered vehicle a well-deserved 5/5 rating.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Little refined 4 door all wheel rocket
No extras really needed other then the sport exhaust. Extra's add up and actually do very little to up grade the beast inside! 57 grand is a lot for many, but it's beyond worth it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RS 3
Related 2019 Audi RS 3 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020