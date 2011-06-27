  1. Home
2019 Audi RS 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Edmunds Review of 2019 RS3 flawed and inaccurate

RS3 DC, 08/08/2019
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

1. Converse to the Edmund's claim that RS3 seats sure too high for tall drivers, I am slightly over 6'2" and have headroom galore. Even the author of Tall Guy car reviews (who is 6'10") discusses how he has abundant headroom. Seat height is adjustable; 2. If you want a comfortable ride with the added benefit of dynamic suspension, then opt for the magnetic suspension. On rough roads, dialing in to "Comfort" mode yields a ride that rivals a long wheelbase luxury car; 3. The RS3 is a sub-compact car, so Edmunds gives it a con for tight rear seat room. Crazy. Edmunds' belief that small cars should have Mercedes S-class rear seat room shows their inability to discern between large and small vehicles. If you want to see a more accurate RS3 review, go to a more experienced and more fair reviewer entity like "Car & Driver" which gives this over-engineered vehicle a well-deserved 5/5 rating.

Little refined 4 door all wheel rocket

Jed, 11/25/2019
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

No extras really needed other then the sport exhaust. Extra's add up and actually do very little to up grade the beast inside! 57 grand is a lot for many, but it's beyond worth it!

