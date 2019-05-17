  1. Home
2019 Audi RS 3 Sedan

Audi RS 3 quattro Sedan Exterior
7.9/10 Expert Rating
Audi RS 3 quattro Sedan Rear Badge
Audi RS 3 quattro Sedan Exterior
Audi RS 3 quattro Sedan Exterior
2019 Audi RS 3 Sedan
MSRP: $56,200

Which RS 3 does Edmunds recommend?

The RS 3 is available in only one trim level, so your decision-making comes down to the options list. We like the Dynamic package, which pushes the playfulness quotient and performance ceiling higher, and the Technology package for its connectivity features and its high-resolution Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster. Skip the fixed sport suspension if you value a forgiving ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Potent acceleration and heaps of traction
  • Well-trimmed cabin
  • Enough practicality to serve everyday use
  • Attractive, easy-to-use infotainment system
Cons
  • Snug back seat and small cargo area
  • Ride quality might be too firm for casual drivers
  • Front seats sit too high for tall occupants
  • Some driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise, are optional
What's new
  • Minor adjustments to package features
  • Fixed sport suspension now available as stand-alone option
  • Part of the first RS 3 generation sold in the U.S. starting in 2017

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

It's the sad lot of American buyers that we're often deprived of the world's more entertaining cars. But once in a while, a high-performance sedan such as the Audi RS 3 gets past the market and regulatory gatekeepers.

This fire-breathing compact was forbidden fruit until late 2017 when the first models arrived at U.S. ports. The RS 3 is what happens when you fortify Audi's class-leading A3 sedan with nearly 400 horsepower, all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes and a sport-tuned suspension. There's also most of the optional equipment from the A3 and the sportier S3 models.

Nothing much changes for 2019. Last year's optional Dynamic Plus package has been dropped, but the fixed sport suspension that came with it remains as a stand-alone option. It amps up the RS 3's handling ability beyond the standard adaptive dampers, but it rides firm enough that it's best left to hardcore enthusiast drivers.

Other key options for high performance from a small European car include Audi's TT RS (a similar take, just with two fewer doors), the Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 and the terrific BMW M2 Competition. The RS 3's sedan body style and all-wheel drive make it closer philosophically to the Benz, while the BMW follows a classic rear-drive coupe approach. One thing's for sure: The days of Americans not getting the good stuff seem to have ended.

Audi RS 3 models

The 2019 Audi RS 3 is a high-performance variant of the A3 and S3 sedans. It is available in a single trim level and powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine (394 horsepower, 354 lb-ft). A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.

Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, heated power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, adaptive suspension dampers and selectable drive modes.

Interior highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated eight-way manual sport seats with power lumbar adjustment, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.

Onboard tech features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio and a USB port. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert also come standard.

Most of the RS 3's options are offered in packages. The Technology package includes a Wi-Fi hotspot, smartphone vehicle monitoring and control (Audi Connect Prime and Plus), integrated navigation, an expanded digital instrument cluster display (Virtual Cockpit), and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. There's also the Driver assistance package, which bundles adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic high beams.

For slightly enhanced performance, get the Dynamic package for its wider front wheels and tires, a sport exhaust and red brake calipers. The Black Optic package is similar but adds blacked-out exterior trim details.

Stand-alone options are limited to a fixed sport suspension (which replaces the adaptive dampers), carbon-fiber interior trim, rear-seat side airbags, and premium vinyl-covered armrests and kneepads.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi RS 3 (turbo 2.5L inline-5 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Driving

8.5
If there's one thing that isn't in question with the RS 3, it's performance. Launch-control acceleration is stellar, braking is confidence-inspiring, and handling is incredibly accessible. But like a good sled dog, this little guy is happiest running at full speed, not trotting through the neighborhood.

Acceleration

9.0
The RS 3 tops the pint-size performance segment in power and has no trouble getting it to the ground with all-wheel drive, which also makes it the quickest to 60 mph at 4 seconds flat. But there is some delay between full throttle and takeoff as you wait for the turbocharger to come online.

Braking

8.0
In casual braking, the optional carbon-ceramic discs have a little less grab than traditional brakes, which takes some acclimation. Hard stops from 60 mph also require more pedal effort. But the brakes delivered ultra-stable, consistent and fade-free runs at a laudable 110 feet.

Steering

8.5
The steering is adequately communicative and accurate relative to your inputs. It significantly quickens the more you turn the wheel, for less effort in slow turns. Varying levels (modes) of effort are well-tuned for their purposes, but the lightest Comfort setting borders on oversensitive.

Handling

8.5
The RS 3 doesn't have the fluidity you'd get from a rear-wheel-drive performance car. But with its grippy, extra-wide front tires, it's able to enter, move through and exit corners with incredible point-and-shoot speed. It's designed to be driven rapidly without requiring high levels of driver skill.

Drivability

7.0
The seven-speed dual-clutch is smooth and quick to answer shift commands from the steering wheel paddles. But when caught off guard, the RS 3's engine often takes a moment to respond to a full-throttle request, leaving you a step behind where you want to be.

Comfort

7.0
There are concessions to make with most sport-oriented vehicles in terms of comfort. If not for the Dynamic Plus package, which adds a fixed suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes, the RS 3 would be more comfortable to live with. But it's not bad considering its performance level.

Seat comfort

7.0
The sport seats are fairly comfortable, but they lack the support we'd expect in a car this capable. The quilted perforated-leather seatbacks help breathability, and there's a fair amount of positional range. The manual-only adjustments (except lumbar) are inconvenient.

Ride comfort

7.0
The ride is stiffer than the average compact, which increases busyness but likely not to an offensive degree for someone shopping performance-focused vehicles. Our test vehicle ditched its stock adaptive suspension for the optional fixed RS suspension, which we suspect trades some comfort for performance.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Wind noise is well-isolated at most speeds, but road noise ranges from mild to moderate depending on speed and road surface. Dynamic mode opens exhaust flaps, amplifying the unique voice of the inline-five engine. Our tester's ceramic brakes squealed on occasion under light pressure when slowing to a stop.

Climate control

8.0
The dual-zone climate control works well and maintains cabin temps during long drives. Syncing the driver and passenger zones takes some button experimentation, but eventually you'll figure it out. The fan doesn't blow strong, but the seat heaters get toasty quick.

Interior

8.0
Audi's control interface continues to be one of the most advanced and user-friendly in the industry. We are impressed by how easy it is to scoot into the cabin and how much legroom is available once inside. There are only a couple of minor issues concerning visibility and headroom to contend with.

Ease of use

8.0
The fully digital gauge cluster takes a little time to learn, but it proves highly functional once you're up to speed. Audi's central MMI infotainment system is also pretty easy to figure out and won't require an instruction manual to operate most functions.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
Entry through either the front or rear doors is shockingly good. The smart, swept-back door openings provide good head clearance with easy step-overs. You sit down a bit into the car, but that's expected for this class. Also, four shorter sedan doors are easier to wield than two longer coupe doors.

Driving position

7.0
The seat provides precise incremental manual adjustments but doesn't sit low enough, even for an average-size person. Those taller than 6 feet may find it more of an issue. The steering wheel has an adequate amount of reach and tilt adjustment, but we wouldn't call it generous.

Roominess

7.5
An average-size person can sit behind a similar-size person with ample legroom. But taller or longer-torsoed occupants will likely need to slouch some to avoid brushing their hair on the headliner. The seat width will be comfortable for four adults but a little tight for five. It's best in legroom but third everywhere else.

Visibility

7.5
The rear headrests take up about 25% of the rear view and cannot be collapsed out of the way. But you can remove them or fold the seats down. Forward visibility is good thanks to the low door-mounted mirrors, though the top of the windshield may be cut a hair low.

Quality

8.0
The only areas that make the RS 3 feel a little cheap are the plastic paddle shifters and air vents. Otherwise, the rest of the cabin is a model of tight tolerances, quality materials and attention to detail. The leather seats look the part, but manual adjustments ring cheap rather than sporty.

Utility

8.0
The RS 3 is an example of how subcompact sedans can still be very useful with a smart design. Its trunk is about 3 cubic feet smaller than the class average. But because the cabin has been well thought-out, there is less compromise than you might expect.

Small-item storage

8.0
The RS 3 doesn't have a lot of space for small items, but the areas offered are relatively useful and well-designed for the segment. A rubberized area ahead of dual cupholders is a perfect space for a smartphone or a pair of sunglasses. The door pockets are a decent size and will fit a larger-than-standard water bottle.

Cargo space

7.5
The trunk is well-shaped but, at just 10 cubic feet, is definitely a subcompact size. The rear seats split and fold flat to accommodate longer items, and the liftover is fairly low. There's some underfloor storage, but it's mostly taken by the battery and tire kit.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Isofix anchors are easily accessed under plastic covers with top tethers just behind the outboard rear seats. Rear-facing seats should fit because of the legroom, so this back seat should be more accommodating to small families than most of its competitors.

Technology

8.0
With Audi's ever-bullish position on technology, the RS 3 doesn't disappoint — for the most part. An excellent audio and nav system is both pleasing and easy to use, and integrating your smartphone couldn't be more seamless. But we did expect more advanced driver aids at this price.

Audio & navigation

8.5
The optional Bang & Olufsen sound system produces crisp, rich notes with relatively good bass, though we did pick up a bit of speaker rattle on heavier bass songs. Nav can be displayed independently on two screens and is one of few overlaid with Google Earth data. Google search worked well.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, though you can opt to use Audi's native interface, too. Both work well and we like the option. Bluetooth was quick and easy to pair, but oddly, we could not initiate pairing through voice commands. Two USB ports and a 12-volt socket are up front and there's a 12-volt in back.

Driver aids

6.5
Our tester came with parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera. Adaptive cruise and lane departure warning are optional, which is a bit surprising at this price point. Stability control steps in too aggressively during dynamic driving, but you can turn it off if you want.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls responded well to commands and were able to find what we requested most of the time. Online Google searches through the car's cellular connection take longer than your average smartphone search but are effective.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi RS 3.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Edmunds Review of 2019 RS3 flawed and inaccurate
RS3 DC,
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)

1. Converse to the Edmund's claim that RS3 seats sure too high for tall drivers, I am slightly over 6'2" and have headroom galore. Even the author of Tall Guy car reviews (who is 6'10") discusses how he has abundant headroom. Seat height is adjustable; 2. If you want a comfortable ride with the added benefit of dynamic suspension, then opt for the magnetic suspension. On rough roads, dialing in to "Comfort" mode yields a ride that rivals a long wheelbase luxury car; 3. The RS3 is a sub-compact car, so Edmunds gives it a con for tight rear seat room. Crazy. Edmunds' belief that small cars should have Mercedes S-class rear seat room shows their inability to discern between large and small vehicles. If you want to see a more accurate RS3 review, go to a more experienced and more fair reviewer entity like "Car & Driver" which gives this over-engineered vehicle a well-deserved 5/5 rating.

5 out of 5 stars, Little refined 4 door all wheel rocket
Jed,
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)

No extras really needed other then the sport exhaust. Extra's add up and actually do very little to up grade the beast inside! 57 grand is a lot for many, but it's beyond worth it!

Features & Specs

quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$56,200
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower394 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all 2019 Audi RS 3 Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite RS 3 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense Basic
Senses when a front collision is imminent. Can tighten the seat belts, power up the windows and close the sunroof automatically.
Audi Side Assist
Alerts you if a car is approaching or lurking in the blind spots and beeps if you signal for a lane change in that direction.
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Warns the driver if a car is approaching from the sides when backing out of a parking spot.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.9%

Audi RS 3 vs. the competition

Audi RS 3 vs. BMW M2

The RS 3 incorporates Audi's iconic Quattro all-wheel-drive system, which helps it make the most of the 394-horsepower engine. The M2 favors the classic rear-wheel-drive approach based around a hearty straight six-cylinder engine. Regardless of configuration, both deliver loads of fun from expertly balanced handling, steering and acceleration.

Compare Audi RS 3 & BMW M2 features

Audi RS 3 vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Like the RS 3, the AMG CLA 45 helps put its wealth of small-car horsepower to the ground via an all-wheel-drive system that also makes it hugely entertaining in curves and corners. The Benz includes a generous list of standard features and also costs less than the RS 3. But the AMG's ride can be stiff and unforgiving, and its overall level of refinement is a little disappointing.

Compare Audi RS 3 & Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class features

Audi RS 3 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman

Not surprisingly, the 718 Cayman is built to high-quality standards, delivers world-class handling and engine performance, and offers a wide range of customization options. You'll pay for all that, of course, since Porsche is not one to lay on a load of standard features. But this also offers a chance to tailor the 718 to your tastes rather than be bound to a handful of option packages.

Compare Audi RS 3 & Porsche 718 Cayman features
