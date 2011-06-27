Used 2012 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews

New Q5 Owner jns2000 , 10/08/2011 58 of 59 people found this review helpful We've had our new Q5 for a month. We've driven an Acura MDX for awhile and love it. In terms of comfort and driving experience though, the Q5 is several steps beyond the Acura! Extremely quiet, firm comfortable ride, nimble handling, plenty of power from the 2.0T - even up the step grade of I-70 west of Denver. And, so far good gas mileage, about as advertised, but much better than our Acura. The tech'y stuff takes a little getting used to, Nav, Bluetooth, media, and personal/car settings. The car is a perfect size for a couple of empty nesters who will use this car on trips ... might be tad small for a family trip! Report Abuse

Great jolietjay , 08/04/2011 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Drives great, rides great - this is the best driving crossover/SUV I've even driven. Better overall quality/finish than the BMW X3, and nothing else comes close. The 2.0T engine has plenty of power, and the acceleration is much better than you would suspect - passing power on the highway is excellent. Options on the 'Premium Plus' are nice - Zenon Lights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, sunroof, dual setting memory seats. I don't know how much you get from a dual-zone climate control when you are sitting right next to the passenger - it's just one more thing to adjust. The bluetooth hands-free connection to a mobile phone, and speaker/mic is excellent. Highly recommended!!! Report Abuse

Gorgeous dinobingham , 07/28/2011 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Love this car - I'm still breaking it in, but having had 3 new A4's in the last 12 years, this one felt like coming home (albeit with larger rooms). Have kiddies on the way so the extra room will help - cargo space is not huge but is adequate. The 2.0 litre had more balls than I expected - nowhere near as clunky as the Q7 I test drove - this one handles like the 2009 A4 with the same motor - pulls nicely and sits down while cornering. The moonlight blue is stunning - I wished I could've seen one with the cinammon interior but only the light tan was available. You'll notice the screen displays are sharper - kind of like going from an iPhone 3G to the sharper 4. Report Abuse

2012 Q5 2.0T Premium peteq5 , 03/11/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Recently purchased the Q5 Premium with what appears to be the standard Option list in my area of Heated Seats, Sunroof, and Convenience Package. Only other option was the Monsoon Grey paint (I hate the extra charge for Paint). Car drives like an A4 with better utility. Gas mileage has been on the higher side (I drive mainly on a Parkway - with Stop & Go Traffic). Deceptively fast as you almost always feel you are going slower then the Speedo indicates, and quite smooth for an CUV. I should have ordered a Premium Plus stripped for the same base price, but did not want to wait 6 extra weeks. Best description, a Sports sedan in CUV body! Report Abuse