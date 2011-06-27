2022 Audi e-tron
MSRP range: $65,900 - $83,400
2022 Audi e-tron videos
2019 Audi e-tron EV First Drive
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Audi e-tron, but since the 2022 Audi e-tron is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Dan "No Relation" Edmunds puts the U.S.-spec Audi e-tron through its paces in the mountains of Northern California. In his deep dive into the technology, quick charge capability and drive impressions of Audi's first EV, we get a better indication of how it stacks up against the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace.The e-tron isn't as fast as its closest rivals, but it delivers plenty of overall performance. We give it high marks for comfort and convenience, which are critical to any SUV whether they're electric or not. The e-tron's EPA-estimated range of 204 miles also falls short of the Jaguar and Tesla, but Dan contends that with the fast-charge feature, it's less of an issue.Overall, Dan says the 2019 Audi e-tron is the "real deal" and looks to be a serious competitor in the growing EV market. Check back soon for our results from the Edmunds test track next.
FAQ
Is the Audi e-tron a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 e-tron both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the e-tron has 28.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi e-tron. Learn more
Is the Audi e-tron reliable?
To determine whether the Audi e-tron is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the e-tron. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the e-tron's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Audi e-tron a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Audi e-tron is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 e-tron is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Audi e-tron?
The least-expensive 2022 Audi e-tron is the 2022 Audi e-tron Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,900.
Other versions include:
- Chronos Edition 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $83,400
- Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $74,800
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $65,900
What are the different models of Audi e-tron?
If you're interested in the Audi e-tron, the next question is, which e-tron model is right for you? e-tron variants include Chronos Edition 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of e-tron models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
