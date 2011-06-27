  1. Home
2022 Audi e-tron

MSRP range: $65,900 - $83,400
MSRP$66,995
Edmunds suggests you pay$66,908
2022 Audi e-tron videos

DAN EDMUNDS: The Audi e-tron is a handsome looking, five-passenger SUV that just happens to be powered by electricity. Now, we've driven one before. Mark Takahashi ventured to Abu Dhabi and drove an early prototype. You can go to our YouTube channel and check out that video. But what we've got here is a fully-fledged American version with regular mirrors, not video cameras. And we're going to find out how does it ride and thrive on familiar US roads? Is the range and charging situation up to snuff? And are the cargo and passenger amenities right to make this a really legitimate luxury SUV? But before we do that, remember to click Subscribe and visit Edmunds next time you're ready to buy a car. So we just pulled into an Electrify America DC fast charge station with our Audi e-tron. And what's unique about this car is its battery is liquid cooled to such an extent that it can accept power at 150 kilowatts, which is faster than the current Tesla supercharger network. And Electrify America is putting in stations that can supply power at that very rate. So right now, we're here in a situation where we could be adding 160 miles in 30 minutes if we had arrived empty. We arrived with about 40% battery, so we're only going to be about 15 minutes before we can unplug and leave. That's really great. E-tron is powered by two electric motors-- one in the front, one in the rear. And most of the time when you're driving straight, the power distribution is 80% rear, 20% front. If you're in sport mode and you press the throttle all the way to the floor into the kick-down switch, it will engage boost mode that lasts for up to eight seconds. And during that period, you can accelerate-- according to Audi-- from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds. My opinion about how the e-tron drives has been changing from mile to mile. Back on the straight, the steering felt a little bit indistinct and vague. It didn't have a great sense of straight ahead. It isn't quite as nimble in the really tight stuff as it needs to be to be truly engaging. But in the nice, gentle sweepers, it actually feels pretty pleasant. One of the things I'm not real crazy about is the brake pedal. It's pretty sensitive, and it isn't as easy to modulate as I would like. And of the things I like about electric cars is regenerative braking. And in some of them, you know, you can put it into a one-pedal driving mode where you lift off the throttle. And that engages the regenerative braking system. And this car does not do that very well. You know, we've talked a lot in other Audis about the virtual cockpit. And it looks beautiful. But it's a lot of touch screen and a lot of glancing away from the road to operate it. In their favor, the buttons that you're aiming for are all pretty big. They're not tiny. So it's pretty easy to find it if the car jostles a little bit while you're going for it. You're still taking your eye off the road. And they've put it down below the air conditioning vents, which just makes that worse. What's really neat is the shifter. I mean, it seems like every EV has to have a weird shifter, right? It's the price of admission if you're going to make an electric car. And this car is no exception. But it's different. This part here doesn't move at all. It's really just a hand rest. There's just this piece on the end that you just flick it with your thumb and first finger. It's actually really easy to use and pretty intuitive. And you can just use this as a hand rest all day long. Seating position, I got to say, is really comfortable. This is a very spacious cockpit. The e-tron is bigger than a Q5, a little smaller than a Q8, but not that much. It's kind of like a Q7 without a third row. The e-tron is rated at 204 miles of range, which is a little less than some of its competition. You know, if you want to go someplace on the weekend, having a little bit more range is nice. The interesting thing about this car is it can charge at a really fast rate-- 150 kilowatts, which is faster than the Tesla supercharger network is currently. And it can maintain that almost all the way to the 80% mark of the charge event. And they can do that because this battery pack is interlaced with cooling tubes that really manage the temperature better than anybody else. And it's a really heavy battery pack. The upshot of that is it drops the center of gravity of the vehicle, and so that helps handling quite a bit. This does not feel like a tall SUV when you're going around these corners. The e-tron has 204 miles of range, according to the EPA. And it looks like if you do prudent driving, you could probably exceed that. You know, we've noticed that with other electric vehicles, except our Teslas. And it seems like that's going to be the case here. Here in the back seat of the e-tron, I've got plenty of space. And I'm 6 foot 2. I have adjusted this seat to fit me. And you can see I've got clearance behind my knees. I've got tons of headroom. I mean, this is a really nice place to spend some time. It's really wide. I think three adults really could fit back here. We've got dual zone rear AC. So that's quad zone in all. These two USB ports down here send data to the infotainment system. So you can play carplay from back here. And there's AC vents not just here but also on the pillars. So there's a lot of airflow back here. And then this sunshade lifts up-- Yeah, this is really nice. Nice cupholder there here, does a little magic fold. And these are 60-40 split seats and fold down for cargo. And if you're going to put a car seat back here, these lower latch anchors are really easy to find and use. The e-tron isn't just good at hauling people in the back seat, it also is really good at hauling cargo. Right now behind me, there's plenty of space for at least four or five suitcases. And if you fold the seats forward, which is easy to do with the release levers that are back there in a convenient location, you can get a really good amount of space. These fold nearly flat. It's actually good at being an SUV, and the electric part is just an, oh, by the way. I gotta say-- the Audi e-tron looks to be the real deal. I'm really impressed with the ride and handling, and it's got the passenger and cargo space and amenities to play in the luxury SUV segment, whether it's electric or not. 204 miles of range seems to be adequate. The fast charging is really quick. The network needs to be built out, but I think that's going to happen. Stay tuned for more on that as Edmunds takes one back to our test track and do a complete workup. And for more videos like this, remember to click Subscribe and visit Edmunds next time you're in the mood to buy a car.

2019 Audi e-tron EV First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Audi e-tron, but since the 2022 Audi e-tron is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

2019 Audi e-tron EV First Drive
2019 Audi e-tron First Drive

FAQ

Is the Audi e-tron a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 e-tron both on the road and at the track. The e-tron has 28.5 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Audi e-tron reliable?

To determine whether the Audi e-tron is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the e-tron. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the e-tron's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Audi e-tron a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Audi e-tron is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 e-tron is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Audi e-tron?

The least-expensive 2022 Audi e-tron is the 2022 Audi e-tron Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,900.

Other versions include:

  • Chronos Edition 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $83,400
  • Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $74,800
  • Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $65,900
What are the different models of Audi e-tron?

If you're interested in the Audi e-tron, the next question is, which e-tron model is right for you? e-tron variants include Chronos Edition 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of e-tron models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Audi e-tron

2022 Audi e-tron Overview

The 2022 Audi e-tron is offered in the following submodels: e-tron SUV. Available styles include Chronos Edition 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). The 2022 Audi e-tron comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive. The 2022 Audi e-tron comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Audi e-tron?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Audi e-tron and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 e-tron.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Audi e-tron and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 e-tron featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Audi e-tron?

2022 Audi e-tron Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

The 2022 Audi e-tron Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Audi e-tron Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) is trending $87 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $87 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $66,908.

The average savings for the 2022 Audi e-tron Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) is 0.1% below the MSRP.

2022 Audi e-tron Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

The 2022 Audi e-tron Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $75,895. The average price paid for a new 2022 Audi e-tron Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) is trending $98 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $98 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $75,797.

The average savings for the 2022 Audi e-tron Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) is 0.1% below the MSRP.

2022 Audi e-tron Chronos Edition 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

The 2022 Audi e-tron Chronos Edition 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $84,495. The average price paid for a new 2022 Audi e-tron Chronos Edition 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) is trending $110 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $110 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $84,385.

The average savings for the 2022 Audi e-tron Chronos Edition 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) is 0.1% below the MSRP.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Audi e-tron?

2022 Audi e-tron Chronos Edition 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel

2022 Audi e-tron Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel

2022 Audi e-tron Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainall wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase115.3 in.
Length193.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height65.5 in.
Curb Weight5765 lbs.

