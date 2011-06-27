2021 Audi e-tron Sportback
|MSRP
|$70,195
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$70,195
2021 Audi e-tron Sportback Review
- Smooth and decisive acceleration
- Well-executed driver assistance systems
- Healthy list of standard safety and luxury features
- Complex touchscreen interface
- EPA-estimated range is merely adequate compared to others
- More expensive and less practical than the standard e-tron
- New entry-level Premium trim
- Launch Edition model no longer available
- Part of the first e-tron generation introduced for 2019
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Prestige 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$82,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$78,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Premium 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$69,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Audi e-tron Sportback a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback:
Is the Audi e-tron Sportback reliable?
Is the 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback?
The least-expensive 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback is the 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,100.
Other versions include:
- Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $82,300
- Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $78,000
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $69,100
What are the different models of Audi e-tron Sportback?
2021 Audi e-tron Sportback Overview
The 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback is offered in the following submodels: e-tron Sportback SUV. Available styles include Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 e-tron Sportback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 e-tron Sportback featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
