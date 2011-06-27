Used 1998 Audi Cabriolet Consumer Reviews

Different Conv w/ great perf Jamie400 , 11/18/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my car for 5 years, and it has been so much fun. The best part is having a car that you don't see every day. The backseat is bigger than the BMW, the car is heavier than a station wagon and hugs the road. Report Abuse

Audi Cab kmrk , 06/03/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Fun car. Would prefer all-wheel drive but the front wheel is fine for a "summer" car. Low noise with the top down, good sound system, excellent mechanicals, very comfortable for large driver. Could definitely use a little more bhp but wonderful to cruise New England in the summer.

A fantastic car Laurence Madill , 06/08/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am in the UK, driving a UK spec 1.8 litre model. Not the quickest off the mark, but by no means slow; it keeps up with the high powered rivals and more recent cars quite easily. The handling is excellent, and although I have heard numerous reports of problems with scuttle shake, I've not experienced this. Some high repair bills, but apart from the clutch failing, it hasn't ever broken down between standard services. Replacements as follows: clutch and flywheel at 80,000 miles, front suspension arms at 75,000 miles, brake discs and waterpump for coolant at 75,000 miles.

Fun in the Sun JAF , 03/29/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a very solid vehicle. It has a nice ride and very low wind flow with the top down, thanks to excellent design and a helpful rear wind screen. A nice bonus is that you can take two extra riders in the back with you, either kids or small adults. Putting the top down is very simple. This has been a very reliable vehicle.