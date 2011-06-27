Estimated values
1996 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,949
|$2,437
|Clean
|$939
|$1,741
|$2,177
|Average
|$708
|$1,324
|$1,656
|Rough
|$477
|$907
|$1,135
1996 Cadillac DeVille Concours 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$969
|$1,700
|$2,100
|Clean
|$862
|$1,519
|$1,876
|Average
|$650
|$1,155
|$1,427
|Rough
|$438
|$791
|$978