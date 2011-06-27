Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-7 s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,817
|$7,741
|$9,221
|Clean
|$5,544
|$7,369
|$8,765
|Average
|$4,998
|$6,625
|$7,854
|Rough
|$4,452
|$5,881
|$6,942
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-7 s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,362
|$10,088
|$12,182
|Clean
|$7,017
|$9,603
|$11,580
|Average
|$6,326
|$8,634
|$10,376
|Rough
|$5,635
|$7,664
|$9,171
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-7 i SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,914
|$6,744
|$8,149
|Clean
|$4,684
|$6,420
|$7,746
|Average
|$4,223
|$5,772
|$6,941
|Rough
|$3,762
|$5,123
|$6,135
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-7 i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,050
|$6,947
|$8,404
|Clean
|$4,813
|$6,613
|$7,988
|Average
|$4,339
|$5,945
|$7,158
|Rough
|$3,865
|$5,278
|$6,327
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-7 i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,584
|$7,815
|$9,529
|Clean
|$5,322
|$7,440
|$9,058
|Average
|$4,798
|$6,688
|$8,116
|Rough
|$4,274
|$5,937
|$7,174
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-7 s Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,502
|$7,757
|$9,487
|Clean
|$5,244
|$7,384
|$9,018
|Average
|$4,728
|$6,638
|$8,080
|Rough
|$4,212
|$5,893
|$7,142
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-7 s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,678
|$7,900
|$9,607
|Clean
|$5,411
|$7,520
|$9,132
|Average
|$4,879
|$6,761
|$8,182
|Rough
|$4,346
|$6,001
|$7,232