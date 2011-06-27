Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$1,907
|$2,227
|Clean
|$1,168
|$1,681
|$1,964
|Average
|$848
|$1,230
|$1,437
|Rough
|$528
|$780
|$911
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,368
|$1,959
|$2,284
|Clean
|$1,203
|$1,727
|$2,014
|Average
|$874
|$1,264
|$1,474
|Rough
|$544
|$801
|$934
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,126
|$1,632
|$1,912
|Clean
|$990
|$1,439
|$1,686
|Average
|$719
|$1,053
|$1,234
|Rough
|$448
|$667
|$782
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,325
|$1,904
|$2,222
|Clean
|$1,165
|$1,679
|$1,960
|Average
|$846
|$1,229
|$1,434
|Rough
|$527
|$778
|$909
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,126
|$1,644
|$1,930
|Clean
|$990
|$1,449
|$1,702
|Average
|$719
|$1,061
|$1,246
|Rough
|$448
|$672
|$790