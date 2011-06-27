Used 2018 Audi A3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

I’m pleasantly surprised... Raphael , 01/12/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium w/Prod. End 6/18 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I come from a cabriolet A5 2014, which I bought brand new and sold at 55K miles. I expected the A3 to become “too much of a compromise” quickly as I owned it, and instead, it becomes more and more of a pleasant surprise. Sure, there ARE compromises: Back seats are very uncomfortable for adult passengers, the convertible top is incredibly slower than on the A5 to open or close, and I miss the A5’s Quattro (4 wheel drive) dearly. But that’s where the shortfalls stop and the advantages start. The interior in my new A3 is years ahead of the A5, well, maybe because, it is! I was lucky to get one with keyless entry, virtual cockpit, heated seats, full black leather, and quite a few other niceties that my A5 lacked. Although the front wheel drive 2.0 turbo is rated at 170something lbs, it DRIVES faster than my previous A5! And yes, I do know how to drive a car fast... My A5 would tell you. Somehow Audi seems to have finally gotten the timing on their automatic transmission right. Before the A5 we owned an A4, and that car was pathetic on the S “sports” mode. The A5 was better, but not quite perfect. The A3 strikes a balance that I can only call “handsome”! Nice in Drive mode, and incredibly spirited in Sports mode. All the electronics, which I always found somehow “off” in both the A4 as well as the A5 I previously owned are just “right” on the A3. As Steve Jobs used to say, “It all just works!” Very satisfied. If there is any one thing I would change about my purchase it would be the missing Quattro. Once you drive a Quattro anything else feels like a waste of engine energy. Future note to self: make sure to go with a Quattro again next time. Otherwise, way to go! Superb car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

so far so good. It looks great and drives well.! Noah , 07/21/2018 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Check out exact features of each car before buying. Each car has different features which aren't always explained. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I'm talking to you Martin , 08/13/2018 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Speech dialogue or voice recognition was disabled by Audi in my car. This was a major annoyance since neither Audi tech headquarters nor my dealer had any idea what to do to install the needed software. I had to show them online comments from other owners with this problem and how they got it corrected. Your dealer CAN download needed software to enable voice recognition. Other then that, this is a great car. High quality interior, superior acceleration and ride comfort. A few minor design improvements I would like are: more light in the trunk and since the doors are very wide, an inside door handle closer to where the door opens so it is easier to control. Also another "catch point" to hold the door open when getting out. As it is now, you must open the door quite a bit before it catches open. Combined with it being hard to control the door due to the placement of the handle, this can take some doing. Report Abuse

Amazing Vehicle Paul L. , 08/04/2018 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Best car I have ever owned and driven. It exceeds my expectations. It’s the quietest convertible I’ve ever been in and the digital cockpit will blow you away. Safety Performance Report Abuse