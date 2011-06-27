Used 2018 Audi A3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
I’m pleasantly surprised...
I come from a cabriolet A5 2014, which I bought brand new and sold at 55K miles. I expected the A3 to become “too much of a compromise” quickly as I owned it, and instead, it becomes more and more of a pleasant surprise. Sure, there ARE compromises: Back seats are very uncomfortable for adult passengers, the convertible top is incredibly slower than on the A5 to open or close, and I miss the A5’s Quattro (4 wheel drive) dearly. But that’s where the shortfalls stop and the advantages start. The interior in my new A3 is years ahead of the A5, well, maybe because, it is! I was lucky to get one with keyless entry, virtual cockpit, heated seats, full black leather, and quite a few other niceties that my A5 lacked. Although the front wheel drive 2.0 turbo is rated at 170something lbs, it DRIVES faster than my previous A5! And yes, I do know how to drive a car fast... My A5 would tell you. Somehow Audi seems to have finally gotten the timing on their automatic transmission right. Before the A5 we owned an A4, and that car was pathetic on the S “sports” mode. The A5 was better, but not quite perfect. The A3 strikes a balance that I can only call “handsome”! Nice in Drive mode, and incredibly spirited in Sports mode. All the electronics, which I always found somehow “off” in both the A4 as well as the A5 I previously owned are just “right” on the A3. As Steve Jobs used to say, “It all just works!” Very satisfied. If there is any one thing I would change about my purchase it would be the missing Quattro. Once you drive a Quattro anything else feels like a waste of engine energy. Future note to self: make sure to go with a Quattro again next time. Otherwise, way to go! Superb car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
so far so good. It looks great and drives well.!
Check out exact features of each car before buying. Each car has different features which aren't always explained.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I'm talking to you
Speech dialogue or voice recognition was disabled by Audi in my car. This was a major annoyance since neither Audi tech headquarters nor my dealer had any idea what to do to install the needed software. I had to show them online comments from other owners with this problem and how they got it corrected. Your dealer CAN download needed software to enable voice recognition. Other then that, this is a great car. High quality interior, superior acceleration and ride comfort. A few minor design improvements I would like are: more light in the trunk and since the doors are very wide, an inside door handle closer to where the door opens so it is easier to control. Also another "catch point" to hold the door open when getting out. As it is now, you must open the door quite a bit before it catches open. Combined with it being hard to control the door due to the placement of the handle, this can take some doing.
Amazing Vehicle
Best car I have ever owned and driven. It exceeds my expectations. It’s the quietest convertible I’ve ever been in and the digital cockpit will blow you away.
- Safety
- Performance
Look under the trunk mat!
My 2018 Audi A3 Quattro convertible did not come with either a spare or a donut. I was never told that during the sales pitch. The dealer did not have the exact car that I wanted, so I was given a demo car for a test drive. There was no window sticker. Every car I've ever owned, including a Fiat, a Capri, a previous Audi, several Mazdas, and several Toyotas, all came with full-size spares or usable donuts, and so it never occurred to me to ask about the A3 convertible. Unfortunately, I've had two unrepairable flat tires in less than18 months. I had to buy new tires each time. The first flat was a slow leak, and there was sufficient pressure left that I could get to the Audi dealer down the road. I had not purchased the car from this dealer. The tire could not be repaired, and I had to buy a new tire. The second flat happened so quickly that I had to have the car towed to a tire store, and a replacement tire had to be ordered. It did not come in until the next day, and I was without the car for over 24 hours for what used to be a 30 minute tire change. I now am in a continuing dispute with the Audi dealer that sold me the car for not disclosing the fact that no usable tire or donut was included. As noted earlier, the tires could not be repaired, so the spray sealant and pump that came with the car would have been of no use anyway. To make matters worse, the Pirelli tire folder that came with the car included language in bold that "PIRELLI TIRE DOES NOT ENDORSE (1) the use of sealants in Pirelli tires to repair, even temporarily, a puncture; **" So much for Audi customer service.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the A3
Related Used 2018 Audi A3 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner