2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,197$17,594$20,021
Clean$14,614$16,909$19,224
Average$13,450$15,540$17,631
Rough$12,285$14,171$16,037
2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,396$18,957$21,550
Clean$15,768$18,220$20,693
Average$14,511$16,744$18,978
Rough$13,255$15,269$17,262
2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,210$22,049$24,924
Clean$18,474$21,191$23,932
Average$17,002$19,475$21,949
Rough$15,530$17,759$19,965
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,614 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,909 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron ranges from $12,285 to $20,021, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
