Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,197
|$17,594
|$20,021
|Clean
|$14,614
|$16,909
|$19,224
|Average
|$13,450
|$15,540
|$17,631
|Rough
|$12,285
|$14,171
|$16,037
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,396
|$18,957
|$21,550
|Clean
|$15,768
|$18,220
|$20,693
|Average
|$14,511
|$16,744
|$18,978
|Rough
|$13,255
|$15,269
|$17,262
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,210
|$22,049
|$24,924
|Clean
|$18,474
|$21,191
|$23,932
|Average
|$17,002
|$19,475
|$21,949
|Rough
|$15,530
|$17,759
|$19,965