  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
  4. Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2016 A3 Sportback e-tron
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,900
See A3 Sportback e-tron Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,900
EPA Combined MPGe83 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Base engine size1.4 l
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,900
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,900
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Cargo Netyes
Stainless Steel Pedal Capsyes
Audi Music Interface w/30-Pin iPod Cableyes
Homelink - Silveryes
Audi MMI Navigation Plusyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Lightning Cable for Audi Music Interfaceyes
Homelink - Blackyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Front head room36.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Aluminum Roof Railsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
17" Wheel Packageyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Length169.8 in.
Curb weight3616 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Exterior Colors
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,900
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A3 Sportback e-tron Inventory

Related Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles