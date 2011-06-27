Estimated values
1993 Audi 90 CS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,234
|$1,608
|Clean
|$478
|$1,090
|$1,420
|Average
|$348
|$800
|$1,043
|Rough
|$217
|$510
|$667
Estimated values
1993 Audi 90 CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,234
|$1,608
|Clean
|$478
|$1,090
|$1,420
|Average
|$348
|$800
|$1,043
|Rough
|$217
|$510
|$667
Estimated values
1993 Audi 90 S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,234
|$1,608
|Clean
|$478
|$1,090
|$1,420
|Average
|$348
|$800
|$1,043
|Rough
|$217
|$510
|$667